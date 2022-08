Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has thrills on tap!

Explore 70, exclusive to Bier Fest, beers and menu items at dining locations throughout the park!

Bier Fest is a part of general admission to the park, but visitors can purchase Bier Fest samplers online in advance.

Don’t miss your chance to ride Busch Gardens’ newest rollercoaster, Iron Gwazi! Plus, go on a safari adventure to hand feed giraffes!

