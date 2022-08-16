ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County
DOTHAN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night.
A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama.
According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally injured after the 2003 GMC 1500; he drove left the roadways and struck a tree. Authorities pronounced Banks dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 131 near the 23-mile marker, nearly four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.
