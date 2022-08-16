ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night.

A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama.

According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally injured after the 2003 GMC 1500; he drove left the roadways and struck a tree. Authorities pronounced Banks dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 131 near the 23-mile marker, nearly four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.

Crime & Safety
Pedestrian Dies after Accident in Montgomery County

Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian has died after an accident in the Pike Road area. State troopers say 23-year-old Jose Prado of Dothan was near Marler Road, close to the Vaughn Road intersection. Investigators say he was critically injured when a driver hit cable wire laying in the road. The wire then hit Prado. He was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Arrest made in Ozark fire

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
OZARK, AL
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree

An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
EUFAULA, AL
