ALEA: One Eufaula man dead after fatal crash in Barbour County

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the death of a Eufaula man following a fatal car crash Monday night.

A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 claimed the life of Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama.

According to the ALEA, Banks was fatally injured after the 2003 GMC 1500; he drove left the roadways and struck a tree. Authorities pronounced Banks dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 131 near the 23-mile marker, nearly four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.

