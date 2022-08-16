ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

￼Creating the NFL Schedule: How the Football Season Is Set Up

The National Football League (NFL) is the largest and longest-running professional football league in the United States. The NFL, founded in 1920, proves that football requires strict rules and organization to be considered a professional sport. The NFL dominates television more than any other sport. It’s one of the few...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Deshaun Watson apologizes again and will undergo professional evaluation by behavioral experts

Deshaun Watson and the NFL have reached an agreement and Watson released an apology to the victims. “I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement posted by the team. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”
CLEVELAND, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Do we owe Manti Te’o an apology? If you watch the documentary you will feel bad

A decade later, we revisit the Manti Te’o story and I have to agree with Pat McAfee on this one, I think we all owe the former star linebacker from Notre Dame an apology. Ten years ago we did not really know what catfishing was, I mean if you watch the Netflix original documentary you can tell Manti Te’o truly loved a female that did not exist.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC North betting breakdown

Host and Sportsbook Wire handicapper Nathan Beighle welcomes OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the NFC North, including breakdowns of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting...
