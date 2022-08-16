Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos DL Marquiss Spencer Carted Off Amid Indoor Practice
He's currently under evaluation.
Adrian Peterson looks like he is ready to punish Le’Veon Bell in Boxing Match (VIDEO)
Well all know Adrian Peterson was a big back but the 37-year-old back from Texas is now taking his talents to boxing. The former NFL running back is going to take on former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell on September 10th, and Peterson looks to be working on a KO.
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
Steelers Announce Official Starting Quarterback Decision For 2nd Preseason Game
One day it'll be the Kenny Pickett show in Pittsburgh; not yet. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have made an official decision on their starting quarterback for the team's second preseason game. Mitchell Trubisky is the guy. The Steelers made a formal announcement this Thursday morning announcing Mitchell Trubisky as...
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara may not face any suspension this year for his Pro Bowl fighting incident
If you drafted Alvin Kamara in Fantasy Football you should be happy. It sounds like Alvin Kamara who was arrested and charged for battery in Las Vegas at last year’s Pro Bowl will not be suspended this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the disciplinary process focused...
Moments after Browns release an apology from Deshaun Watson, Watson says he is innocent
What in the world is going on? The Cleveland Browns released a statement saying that Deshaun Watson was apologetic for his actions, but he just met with reporters and said something different. Watson just addressed the media for the first time since the new suspension was announced — and despite...
Browns Reveal If They’d Still Trade For Deshaun Watson Knowing Everything
The Cleveland Browns front office is going to die on this hill. They are getting crushed on the internet today, and they are not backing down. First Jimmy Haslam said he has the back of Deshaun Watson and that is because he is their star quarterback. Well Andrew Berry just said hold my beer.
Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns
Cleveland Browns will see a familiar face in Baker Mayfield to start the season.
Browns await ruling on Deshaun Watson | Jimmy Garoppolo not an option for the Browns?
The Cleveland Browns are a mess right now. According to Pro Football Talk, appeals officer Peter Harvey has not completed the “expedited” review of the six game suspension because he is waiting for the league and the union to reach an impasse in their settlement talks. What does...
￼Creating the NFL Schedule: How the Football Season Is Set Up
The National Football League (NFL) is the largest and longest-running professional football league in the United States. The NFL, founded in 1920, proves that football requires strict rules and organization to be considered a professional sport. The NFL dominates television more than any other sport. It’s one of the few...
Deshaun Watson apologizes again and will undergo professional evaluation by behavioral experts
Deshaun Watson and the NFL have reached an agreement and Watson released an apology to the victims. “I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” Watson said in a statement posted by the team. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”
Do we owe Manti Te’o an apology? If you watch the documentary you will feel bad
A decade later, we revisit the Manti Te’o story and I have to agree with Pat McAfee on this one, I think we all owe the former star linebacker from Notre Dame an apology. Ten years ago we did not really know what catfishing was, I mean if you watch the Netflix original documentary you can tell Manti Te’o truly loved a female that did not exist.
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC North betting breakdown
Host and Sportsbook Wire handicapper Nathan Beighle welcomes OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the NFC North, including breakdowns of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting...
