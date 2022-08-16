Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
theprescotttimes.com
August 16, 2022
Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the... Top 10 News Stories in Yavapai County DO YOU NEED HELP WITH YOUR GOLD MINING? Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain PANT CONTINUES TO KEEP...
theprescotttimes.com
Community Clean up for Seligman
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
prescottenews.com
Items Needed for Infants and Toddlers in Local Foster Care – Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation and the Hampton Inn have teamed up to meet the unmet needs of local infants and toddlers in foster care by hosting an Infant and Tot Drive through the end of August 2022. “We were recently contacted by a woman who was fostering her 18-month-old...
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
theprescotttimes.com
NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
SignalsAZ
Listen to the Major Lightening Strike at CAFMA’s Glassford Hill Communications Site
According to Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Facebook, on August 1st, 2022, at approx. 14:07, CAFMA experienced a major lightning event at their Glassford Hill Communications site. Although the damage was critical, the sound in the video is incredible! Listen in:. The post continues, “it damaged critical equipment, which...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22
Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
AZFamily
Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school. A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member...
SignalsAZ
Volunteer for the Town of Prescott Valley
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
ABC 15 News
Man in custody after breaking into Paulden home north of Prescott, touching girl
PAULDEN, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials say a registered sex offender is in custody after reportedly breaking into a home early Wednesday morning in Paulden, Arizona, north of Prescott. Around 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home along State Route 89 for what was thought...
theprescotttimes.com
Roughrider Women’s Basketball Adds Two For 2022-23
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Already a roster of 14 for the 2022-23 season, the Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce the addition of two more student-athletes to its squad that will be continuing their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Keyla Cervantes. High School: Cervantes...
prescottenews.com
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
SignalsAZ
August 15th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches elderly man
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
