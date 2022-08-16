ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
theprescotttimes.com

August 16, 2022

Prescott, Arizona has experienced a garden renaissance of new gardeners hungry for local content and an ever-diverse choice of plant options. #Plantparents of the... Top 10 News Stories in Yavapai County DO YOU NEED HELP WITH YOUR GOLD MINING? Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain PANT CONTINUES TO KEEP...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Community Clean up for Seligman

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for August 15th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22

Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Houseplants#Pothos#Dracaena
SignalsAZ

Volunteer for the Town of Prescott Valley

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase

On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
theprescotttimes.com

Roughrider Women’s Basketball Adds Two For 2022-23

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Already a roster of 14 for the 2022-23 season, the Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce the addition of two more student-athletes to its squad that will be continuing their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Keyla Cervantes. High School: Cervantes...
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 15th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches elderly man

If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation.
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy