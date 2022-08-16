ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
WDTV

Next 7 schools to receive therapy dogs announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance...
connect-bridgeport.com

West Virginia Suffers Another Coal Mining Death

According to MetroNews, a coal miner died after suffering injuries in an Ohio County mine Wednesday. A statement from officials at Tunnel Ridge mine said the worker suffered fatal injuries at around 10 a.m. Wednesday in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment. The miner was brought to...
woay.com

West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports active COVID cases below 3K

CHARLESTON — West Virginia in the next week or more may begin to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, the state’s coronavirus adviser said Monday. The state tends to lag behind the rest of the country, Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We are seeing nationally the beginning of the...
wchstv.com

POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
Washington Examiner

Hope for education freedom deferred in West Virginia

On March 29, 2021, the Hope Scholarship was passed into law in West Virginia. At the time of its passage, Hope was the nation’s most expansive education savings account — available to 93% of West Virginia families looking for alternative education options. Aptly named, the Hope Scholarship represented a shift in the Mountain State toward greater education freedom and hope for families that had previously felt trapped by a state that was prioritizing systems over students.
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
WDTV

More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
WVNS

Drive High, Get a DUI

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and West Virginia law enforcement agencies for their annual campaign, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI! Starting August 17 2022, to September 5, 2022, law […]
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
wchstv.com

Active COVID cases dip more than 500 in W.Va.; three new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, while three more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday listed active virus cases at 2,891, 543 fewer cases than were reported at the end of last week. DHHR officials said there were 1,896 new virus cases since the last update, but the number of recoveries lowered the active case total.
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
WBOY 12 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
WBOY 12 News

Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
