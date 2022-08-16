The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living

Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away.

Fall foliage in Killington, Vermont. Flickr / Innisfree Hotels

Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living.

The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.

“If you’re really lucky, maybe one of the incredible destinations on our list is close enough for a weekend trip,” Country Living wrote.

Check. It’s around a three hour drive from Boston to Killington.

Here’s what Country Living wrote about Killington:

While anywhere in New England offers incredible views of the leaves changing in autumn, Vermont is a popular destination. The state has tons of hills, mountains, and lakes that look beautiful covered in the red, orange, and gold hues. Killington is a great central location for scenic drives throughout the state. Country Living

Another Vermont destination made the list as well. Travelers will find America’s most beautiful covered bridge in Arlington, wrote the publication. Country Living called Arlington Green Covered Bridge “one of the state’s oldest and best preserved examples.”

