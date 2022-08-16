ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

One of our favorite wireless gaming headsets just hit a record-low price

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ has dropped to a record low and is perfect for wireless gaming on PlayStation and PC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVYsV_0hJ9rwcq00
(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

In a time when we're all feeling the pinch somewhat, a gaming headset deal that sees you save a bunch of cash on a premium set, and get it for a record-low price could be just the way to upgrade your audio experience. Today, Amazon has you covered with such an offer. The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ is down to just $129.99 (was $149.99 (opens in new tab) - its lowest ever price.

While today's saving is only $20 according to Amazon, this is a $170 gaming headset in reality and it’s held onto that MSRP this year before levelling out at $166. That price only really started dropping in the past two months or so. Today’s offer is significant, however, as it’s not only a new record low on one of the best gaming headsets and best PS5 headsets, but an additional saving of a whole $10 from the previous record set in June.

The 7P+ is an updated and soft refresh of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P, which arrived in late 2020 to coincide with the PS5's launch. The 7P+ keeps the awesome SteelSeries audio quality we're used to and largely retains the core elements of the headset but adds in USB-C charging and connectivity and a beefier battery life. These changes do nudge the headset's overall performance above that of its predecessor.

(opens in new tab)

SteelSeries 7P+ wireless gaming headset | PS5, PS4, PC | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We would actually say this price represents a near-$40 discount given the headset's MSRP and the price it's held over the last few months - and it's also a lowest ever price too. This means the value is unprecedented, enabling you to get a premium wireless gaming headset for PlayStation and PC that will elevate your audio experience for less.

More of today's best gaming headset deals

Want to keep your options open? Then our price-finding beavers can present you with some of the latest and lowest prices on some quality sets wherever you are - check out the table below.

Today's best gaming headset deals

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Deal ends Mon, Aug 29

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

And if you want to focus on cutting the cord, then check our best wireless gaming headset guide, as well as our console-focused guides to the best PS5 wireless headset and best Xbox Series X wireless headset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyeny_0hJ9rwcq00

I'm the Commissioning Editor for Hardware at GamesRadar+ and have been here since late 2018. I'm also a writer on games and have had work published over the last five years or so at the likes of Eurogamer, RPS, PCGN, and more. Day to day, I take care of a whole host of gaming tech reviews, buying guides, and news and deals content that pops up across GamesRadar+. I'm also a qualified landscape and garden designer, so I do that in my spare time. I'm also an expert on the virtual landscapes and environments of games and love to write about them too, including in an upcoming book on the topic!

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only

Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

11 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts

When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

The best 75 inch TVs in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Our Price#Gaming#Steelseries
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)

Dell is coming up big with some gaming PC deals right now, particularly if Alienware deals, more specifically, are what you’re after. Currently Dell has the price of Alienware’s popular Aurora R10 gaming desktop discounted to $2,500 on a build with some serious internal specs, including one of the best graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3090. This price makes for a massive savings of $1,490, as it would typically set you back nearly $4,000 as built for this deal. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it

Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kiplinger

Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?

Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bookshelf Speakers Under $100 for Music, Movies, and Gaming

If you’re setting up a stereo system in a small room, or don’t want big, daunting audio equipment in a common space, your best bet is to get a set of bookshelf speakers. Because of their size, bookshelf speakers can be used in a variety of situations. You could put a pair on a desk and use them as computer speakers, mount them onto a wall (indoor or outdoor) to save room, or integrate them into a 5.1 surround sound system. Bookshelf speakers work well in all of those scenarios, and they’re small enough that you can move them around easily if...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Nintendo Switch deals hit Mario and Zelda titles at Amazon with record low prices

Nintendo Switch deals are hitting some of the best Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong games at Amazon right now, with $20 off a wide selection of titles from the last few years. We’re seeing big names get the discount treatment, from newer 2021 releases to golden oldies that rarely shave their prices. Discounts are also spread across physical and digital editions, with many titles dropping to record low prices in this summer sale.
VIDEO GAMES
nationalinterest.org

LG Reveals ‘Largest-Ever’ 97-Inch OLED TV

In RTINGS’ current rankings of the best TVs available on the market, the second, third, and fourth spots are taken up by LG OLED panels from 2022. LG Display demonstrated its 97-inch OLED.EX display at the K-Display 2022 event in South Korea this week. At the OLED.EX Town zone...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Five Below back to school savings — cheap laptop accessories from $3

Inflation is on the rise this back to school season and students, parents and teachers are feeling the pinch. Thankfully, discount stores like Five Below offer incredibly low prices on back to school tech. Pricing starts at $3 for laptop and tablet accessories (opens in new tab) like a stylus, wireless mouse, headphones or USB hub.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS PC with an RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM is $580 off

PC deals don’t get much better than this awesome Dell XPS Desktop offer going on at the moment. Available direct from Dell, you can buy a Dell XPS Desktop for $2,080, saving you $581 off the usual price of $2,661. Offering plenty of power that is suitable for both working hard and even gaming, this is a truly high-end desktop that’s sure to last you many years to come. Here’s why the Dell XPS Desktop is a must-have for many people. Remember — stock is sure to be limited on this deal so be ready to hit that buy button fast.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Adidas will now sell you a pair of solar-powered headphones

Solar-powered gadgets are nothing new — Logitech has sold keyboards you never have to plug in for over a decade now. But an audio headset where barely-there solar cells blend into the design? Until this week, we’d only ever tried one of those. Now, there are at least four.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This SPY-Tested 1080p Portable Projector Is Now Just $99.99 on Amazon

We’ve spent the summer pounding the cyber pavement in search of great deals on projectors both great and small. So when we see a $100 deal pop up on Amazon for a projector we’ve tested, it gets our attention. The Groview BL43 Projector was a solid buy at its full retail price of $259.99. But now that it’s slashed all the way down to $129.99, with an on-page $30 coupon bringing the price down to $99.99, it’s a great buy. You will have a hard time finding another budget projector with 1080p native resolution and both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and enough brightness...
RETAIL
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy