The Flash star Ezra Miller has broken their silence after a number of highly publicized incidents, saying they are seeking help and treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Miller, who is nonbinary, released a statement through a rep to The Daily Beast apologizing for their actions and saying they have gone through a “time of intense crisis” and that they have begun “ongoing treatment.” The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in spring, once for disorderly conduct and another for second-degree assault. Footage of the disorderly conduct arrest shows Miller arguing with police while being taken into custody.“Having recently gone through...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO