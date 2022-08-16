Read full article on original website
Related
Ezra Miller Breaks Silence Amid Controversies, Seeks Treatment
"I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller told a media outlet after several incidents.
Complex
Ezra Miller Says They’re Seeking Mental Health Treatment, Apologizes to ‘Everyone That I Have Alarmed and Upset’
Ezra Miller issued a statement on their mental health and included an apology to those “alarmed and upset” by their “past behavior,” which includes public arrests and serious allegations of abuse, manipulation, and more. In remarks delivered to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter via a representative,...
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Jonah Hill Steps Back from Public Eye, Announces Self-Made Doc About Mental Health Struggles
Oscar nominee Jonah Hill has announced his latest directorial effort, the documentary “Stutz,” a chronicle of his mental health issues featuring his personal therapist. The film “explores mental health in general” and will provide therapy tools for audiences to use. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill said in a statement, confirmed to IndieWire. Hill additionally announced that while he will not be retiring, he will not be promoting “Stutz” or other upcoming projects,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Ezra Miller first stepped onto the scene with their feature film debut in 2008's Afterschool and their breakout role in 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but recently, The Flash actor's career has been overshadowed by their numerous public controversies. Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and...
‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Breaks Silence After a ‘Time of Intense Crisis’
The Flash star Ezra Miller has broken their silence after a number of highly publicized incidents, saying they are seeking help and treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Miller, who is nonbinary, released a statement through a rep to The Daily Beast apologizing for their actions and saying they have gone through a “time of intense crisis” and that they have begun “ongoing treatment.” The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in spring, once for disorderly conduct and another for second-degree assault. Footage of the disorderly conduct arrest shows Miller arguing with police while being taken into custody.“Having recently gone through...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ezra Miller apologizes for ‘past behavior’, says they’re ‘undergoing treatment’
Star of DC’s upcoming film The Flash, Ezra Miller has released a statement regarding his recent controversies. In a statement shared exclusively to Variety, Miller apologized, saying they will be seeking help for “complex mental health issues”. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I...
Ezra Miller Issues Apology, Promises to Seek Treatment
Ezra Miller has finally issued a public acknowledgement and apology for their string of arrests and erratic behavior that have kept the Flash actor in headlines since April. In a statement given to Variety, Miller wrote, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Ezra Miller speaks out: 'The Flash' star undergoing treatment for 'complex mental health issues'
Ezra Miller is breaking their silence following their recent string of arrests as well as assault and abuse allegations across the country.
Comments / 2