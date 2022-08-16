ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Disney Parks#Disney World#Travel Agent#Walt Disney World Resort#Vacationeer#Scuba
WDW News Today

New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery

Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Attractions in the Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom is where most Guests love to spend the majority of their time when at the Walt Disney World Resort as the Disney Park is brimming with classic and beloved attractions that are considered to be must-dos. Opening with the Walt Disney World Resort on October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom features distinctly themed lands that have continued to grow and expand over the years and are now home to the highest concentration of attractions on property. With so many experiences to enjoy, let’s rank the attractions of the Magic Kingdom from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out as Guest favorites!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

shopDisney Defends ‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ Name on New MagicBand+

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ahead of its release tomorrow, shopDisney has made a statement about the name on the “Disney’s Electrical Light Parade” MagicBand+. The artwork features the floats of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which celebrates its...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Food Prices Increased Across Disneyland Resort

Get ready to pay more to eat across the Disneyland Resort, as food prices have increased both big and small as of Wednesday. To name just a few examples, over at The Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland, the price of a standard Dole Whip has risen fifty cents, from $5.99 to $6.49. The same increase has hit a bag of potato chips, from $3.49 to $3.99. For something smaller, the price of a side of bao sauce has nearly doubled. from $0.59 to $1.19.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy