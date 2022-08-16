Read full article on original website
A Magic Kingdom attraction has finally reopened after being closed to Guests for more than 28 months
A Magic Kingdom attraction that closed to Guests almost 2 1/2 years ago has finally reopened, but Guests who want to experience it are encouraged to make a reservation in advance. In March 2020, in response to the growing global coronavirus pandemic, The Walt Disney Company made the painful but...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
Major storms and flooding force Guests to evacuate indoor attractions at Disney World
While several states in the country have been dealing with drought and near-drought conditions, Florida has had to grapple with severe thunderstorms producing heavy, sometimes flooding rains and massive lightning strikes. And Disney World has been hit hard by some of the summer storms. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms made their...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. All of the below merchandise and more can be found in...
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
BREAKING: Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Archival Walt & Roy Footage to Properly Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th
Last night’s fireworks testing at the Magic Kingdom revealed a preview of new additions to Disney Enchantment in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Thanks to Twitter user @wheels_518, we can share photos of archival footage of Walt and Roy Disney projected onto Cinderella Castle. The...
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Attractions in the Magic Kingdom
The Magic Kingdom is where most Guests love to spend the majority of their time when at the Walt Disney World Resort as the Disney Park is brimming with classic and beloved attractions that are considered to be must-dos. Opening with the Walt Disney World Resort on October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom features distinctly themed lands that have continued to grow and expand over the years and are now home to the highest concentration of attractions on property. With so many experiences to enjoy, let’s rank the attractions of the Magic Kingdom from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out as Guest favorites!
shopDisney Defends ‘Disney’s Electrical Light Parade’ Name on New MagicBand+
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ahead of its release tomorrow, shopDisney has made a statement about the name on the “Disney’s Electrical Light Parade” MagicBand+. The artwork features the floats of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which celebrates its...
Food Prices Increased Across Disneyland Resort
Get ready to pay more to eat across the Disneyland Resort, as food prices have increased both big and small as of Wednesday. To name just a few examples, over at The Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland, the price of a standard Dole Whip has risen fifty cents, from $5.99 to $6.49. The same increase has hit a bag of potato chips, from $3.49 to $3.99. For something smaller, the price of a side of bao sauce has nearly doubled. from $0.59 to $1.19.
VIDEO: Storyliving by Disney Releases New Ad for Upcoming Residential Communities
A new ad has been released to show off the ideas behind Storyliving by Disney. The commercial promises “charming new home communities where Disney storytelling takes on a personal style.” It adds that Disney is looking at locations across the United States to build new communities. For more...
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
