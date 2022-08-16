ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is out for Justice in these exclusive images

By Jamie Graham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFzam_0hJ9rnvX00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

After 15 years of struggle to get Black Adam made, Dwayne Johnson, aka The World’s BIGGEST Movie Star, is muscling onto our multiplex screens as the most badass antihero of them all.

In the cover story of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), Johnson, plus director Jaume Collet-Serra, producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, and co-stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo, talk through Black Adam’s Herculean (if we may mix up our gods) journey from page to screen, and how the movie is far from content to simply join the superhero ranks.

It instead sets out to disrupt the DC Universe, much as the big man causes consternation among the Justice Society of America in the movie - when he’s unleashed into modern times after escaping 5,000 years of imprisonment, Black Adam’s brute tactics hit like a Rock Bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naNaV_0hJ9rnvX00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIWlG_0hJ9rnvX00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdkRL_0hJ9rnvX00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgqgD_0hJ9rnvX00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Above, you can check out five exclusive images from Black Adam, as featured in the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab). As well as Black Adam causing destruction on set, there are suited and booted JSA members Cyclone and Atom Smasher getting in on the action, plus Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate getting ready to don his Helmet of Fate, which holds untold power.

Expect huge, kick-ass action in a movie that goes to places that most superhero movies won’t. “It is a departure from anything I’ve played before in the past,” Johnson tells Total Film, warning that Black Adam will destroy anyone who dares violate his code. “He will rip you in half. He will literally grab you by the neck, and then grab you by the thigh, and rip your body into two pieces!”

Black Adam opens in cinemas on October 21. For much more from Johnson and co, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, August 18. Check out the covers below:

If you're a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe (opens in new tab) so that you never miss an issue? You'll also get it before it's in shops, and you'll get exclusive subscriber-only covers, and you'll save money on the cover price. Plus, with our latest subs offer, you can also get a free STM Myth laptop bag worth £90. Head to MagazinesDirect (opens in new tab) to find out more (Ts and Cs apply)

(opens in new tab)

  • (opens in new tab)

Jamie Graham is the Editor-at-Large of Total Film magazine. You'll likely find them around these parts reviewing the biggest films on the planet and speaking to some of the biggest stars in the business – that's just what Jamie does. Jamie has also written for outlets like SFX and the Sunday Times Culture, and appeared on podcasts exploring the wondrous worlds of occult and horror.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Noah Centineo
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#New Justice#Laptop#Film Star#Total Film#The Dc Universe#Jsa
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
Vibe

Dwayne Johnson Fought To Keep ‘Black Adam’ And ‘Shazam!’ Separate

Dwayne Johnson has been trying to make DC Comic’s Black Adam into a live-action film since joining the project in 2014. Many fans have wondered what took so long for the film to be made, and Johnson recently gave insight into the film’s setbacks. According to Vanity Fair, The Rock passionately spoke about his upcoming Black Adam film and how Warner Bros. originally wanted the villain to appear in 2019’s Shazam! Johnson explained that WB wanted both characters to have origin stories in one movie, which lead to disagreements between the actor and the studio. More from VIBE.comSimone Johnson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Daughter, Makes WWE...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role

The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy