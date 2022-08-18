When does She-Hulk take place on the Marvel timeline ? Thanks to head writer Jessica Gao, we have a pretty good idea of when exactly the new Disney Plus show is set.

The series follows Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, cousin of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. She develops the same powers as Bruce after an accidental blood transfusion following a car crash, and has to balance her newfound giant, green abilities with her career as a lawyer. Along with Maslany and Ruffalo, She-Hulk also stars Jameela Jamil as Titania, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Abomination, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

As for where the show is placed on that sprawling MCU timeline, we explain all below...

When does She-Hulk take place on the MCU timeline?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Head writer Jessica Gao, speaking to TVLine , confirmed that She-Hulk is set soon after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . "It's not like, years later," she said. "It's a relatively short amount of time."

That means She-Hulk follows on from Bruce's most recent MCU appearance: he was last seen in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He showed up in human form with his arm still in a sling from the effects of wielding the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame – in She-Hulk, the Smart Hulk version of Bruce no longer wears the sling, and the premiere episode reveals he's managed to heal his arm.

Shang-Chi doesn't have a definite date on the Marvel timeline, but it's set near The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , and before Spider-Man: Far From Home and No Way Home , as well as Eternals , Hawkeye , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Moon Knight , Ms. Marvel , and Thor: Love and Thunder . That means She-Hulk is set around 2023, while Love and Thunder takes place all the way in 2025/2026.

Interestingly, this also means that Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil in She-Hulk takes place chronologically before No Way Home, AKA Cox's MCU debut in real time. How it all fits together is a mystery for now, though.

She-Hulk is dropping new episodes on Disney Plus weekly. The next Marvel movie to release is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which arrives on the big screen this November 11. For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.

