KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
Couple missing for more than a week found dead near car in Nevada County
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two people who've been missing since Aug. 7 were found dead near a car Wednesday evening. The woman was identified as 29-year-old Janette Pantoja. The man was tentatively identified as 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala, the Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint statement.
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Roseville woman dies from injuries days after crash at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Roseville woman who suffered internal injuries in a solo car crash last week on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore died after spending several days in an area hospital. Jane Park, 66, was a passenger in a 2018 Honda driven by Jong Park, 75,...
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
Mountain Democrat
Suspects prey on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County issues health advisory on monkeypox
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Public Health has issued a monkeypox advisory amid increasing numbers throughout the state, including the first county resident contracted the disease. According to the California Department of Public Health, as of Aug. 11, there have been 1945 cases of MPX reported...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
KCRA.com
Son, father found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placerville identified
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The son and father who werefound dead inside a Placerville home in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide were identified as 35-year-old Joeseph James Ramey and 57-year-old Joeseph Merrill Ramey. | VIDEO ABOVE | Police: Son, father found dead in Placerville home in apparent...
kkoh.com
Have You Seen These Suspected Tool Thieves?
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help finding two suspects wanted in connection with a recent tool theft. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the man and woman stole a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance area.
KOLO TV Reno
East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road was closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and the road reopened by 7 p.m. There were no fatalities but three people were taken...
3 People Injured Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
Officials from Reno state that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday, leaving 3 casualties. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash took place at 3.30 PM. Their official reports also add that the crash involved a collision between a truck towing a trailer and an SUV.
