Things to do in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for something to do in Huntsville? Huntsville Parks & Recreation released a new guide activity guide for the fall. The Fall Program Guide has activities, events and programs for every interest, age and ability. Dorianne Johnson, Recreation Superintendent of Community Services, encourages residents to learn more about the 100 free programs offered by Parks & Recreation across 60 public parks, 15 recreation centers and six sports complexes.
franklinfreepress.net
Five days and counting...Watermelon Festival set for Friday & Saturday
When country husband and wife duo Thompson Square take the stage Saturday night, maybe Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Director Cassie Medley can take a seat, relax and enjoy the music. Maybe... Medley, her staff and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors put in hundreds (thousands?) of...
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
‘T.I.’ is coming to Huntsville this weekend!
GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist TIP "T.I." Harris will visit the Rocket City this weekend as he makes his debut at Stand Up Live.
franklinfreepress.net
Gregory, 'Funniest Man in America,' coming to Russellville's Roxy September 9th
James Gregory wore many hats before he launched into comedy in 1982. The legendary comedian, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” Gregory worked at a small country grocery store when he was 12. He went on to work for the United States Department of Defense, the United States Postal Service and he was in sales for more than a decade.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of August 17
Walter arrived at the shelter as a stray. He enjoys playing with the other dogs. Walter and his friends are available for adoption at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle. His fee is $110.
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
Hartselle Enquirer
Daystar Church breaks ground on new building
Daystar Church in Hartselle commemorated its groundbreaking celebration July 31. The ceremony was led by Daystar Lead Pastor Jerry Lawson, alongside Hartselle Campus Pastor Simon Davenport and Hartselle Chamber of Commerce President Missy Evans. The groundbreaking kicks off the building of the new 18,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art auditorium on Nance Ford Road.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Young Women names local winners
Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
‘We are a huge family’
VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont community enjoyed the second annual Freedom Fest on Friday, put on by Vinemont Schools. Festivities included inflatables, vendors, face painting, live music, free school supplies and the inaugural cruise-in car show in the middle school parking lot. Student athletes and coaches, including volleyball coach Lance Lay and football coach Stephen Robinson, as well as the school band, greeted and entertained the crowd before the live music started. Vinemont High School Principal Robin Netherton said he was happy to see such a big turnout for the back-to-school event. “We had a good turnout last year. This year we added...
Florence, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cullman High School football team will have a game with Mars Hill Bible School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of August 17
Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
