Cursed Marvel's Spider-Man PC mod swaps Peter Parker for the Kingpin

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Nexus mods: Robin)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC was released just a few days ago but the modding scene has already come up with several imaginative (and cursed) creations.

A quick scan of the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered page on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) reveals a plethora of mods containing everything from unexpected playable characters, custom suits, and general quality of life improvements for the game. There’s some impressive ones like the mods which make it possible to swap out Peter Parker for Black Cat (opens in new tab), give him the Miles Morales (opens in new tab) suit, and even the Venom-inspired Symbiote suit (opens in new tab).

There have also been some more unexpected mods popping up over the last few days too. First of all, one modder took it upon themselves to make Spider-Man villain Kingpin a playable character (opens in new tab). Watching the crime boss swing across New York City and take selfies on the top of buildings doesn’t quite have the same charm that Peter Parker does but it’s impressive to see nonetheless. There’s also a similar mod that sees Mary Jane Watson taking on the role of web-slinger. (opens in new tab)

We’ve also seen our fair share of cursed mods published for the game, the majority of which appear in this video by jedijosh920 (opens in new tab). Although probably meant as a respectful tribute and nothing more, it’s still slightly weird seeing one of the original Spider-Man creators Stan Lee (opens in new tab) throwing himself off of buildings in a variety of skin-tight suits. This is nothing compared to the uncle Ben gravestone mod that appears in the video below though, which is slightly less of a respectful tribute.

Finally, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered players are also taking it upon themselves to add their own quality of life features to the game via mods. This includes a mod that removes the game’s start-up screen (opens in new tab) allowing the game to boot up quicker and one that removes the game’s HUD (opens in new tab), making Peter Parker’s adventures even more immersive. Lastly, there’s also a Spider-Man modding tool (opens in new tab) currently on the site which allows players to extract and replace any asset in the game's asset archives.

Want to know more about the upcoming Spider-Man sequel? Take a look at our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guide.

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.

