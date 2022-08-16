ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
OK! Magazine

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck All Loved-Up On Day Out With Kids

All loved-up! Jennifer Lopez has finally met her new husband's second favorite thing in the world, other than his family: Dunkin' Doughnuts.Ben Affleck and the "On the Floor" songstress, who eloped in Las Vegas last month, were seen showering each other with love as they ran around Santa Monica, Calif. The couple put their affection on display while enjoying lunch at Huckleberry Café on Tuesday, August 9, with their famous offspring. HUNKIER THEN EVER: BEN AFFLECK SHOWS OFF BUFF ARMS — SEE THE PHOTOSWhile surrounded by Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS Philly

Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fox News

Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach

Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are pausing their search for their dream home. The newly married couple has made the decision to live in the Selena star's Bel-Air mansion, which she purchased in 2016, after the Argo actor put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million. According to sources close to Affleck and Lopez, before they can fully move in, the estate will be completely remodeled. This means the rekindled pair won't be able to call the house their home for a year or so. The estate currently has 7 bedrooms,13 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet. However...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Wedding prep begins at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate ahead of Jennifer Lopez nuptials

Plans are in motion at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate for the actor’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez this weekend following their Las Vegas ceremony last month. A marquee was seen being constructed on the riverfront property Thursday as employees toiled throughout the day in preparation for the star-studded ceremony. Meanwhile, the couple was spotted out shopping in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday as well with family and friends. Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shared. The actors will then tie the knot Saturday, this time in front of family and celebrity pals...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MTV

Sneak Peek: Ronnie Finally Returns To 'Jersey Shore'

Ronnie opted to take a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but his hiatus is about to end. In a sneak peek from this week's episode, Mike calls Ron to "see how he is doing." "Everything's good over here," Ron, who is at his home in Los Angeles, tells a...
TV SHOWS
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

