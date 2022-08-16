Read full article on original website
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine Paris
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine Paris
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine Paris
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Supermarkets say more customers are walking off with store hand baskets since New Jersey bag ban took effect
SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — It may be harder to find a hand basket at New Jersey supermarkets these days. After the state’s plastic bag ban went into effect in May, store operators say customers have been walking off with them. Because New Jersey food stores are no...
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck All Loved-Up On Day Out With Kids
All loved-up! Jennifer Lopez has finally met her new husband's second favorite thing in the world, other than his family: Dunkin' Doughnuts.Ben Affleck and the "On the Floor" songstress, who eloped in Las Vegas last month, were seen showering each other with love as they ran around Santa Monica, Calif. The couple put their affection on display while enjoying lunch at Huckleberry Café on Tuesday, August 9, with their famous offspring. HUNKIER THEN EVER: BEN AFFLECK SHOWS OFF BUFF ARMS — SEE THE PHOTOSWhile surrounded by Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian, 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10,...
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in Pennsylvania
An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and America's oldest drive-in theatre still promises a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach
Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
This New Jersey Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are pausing their search for their dream home. The newly married couple has made the decision to live in the Selena star's Bel-Air mansion, which she purchased in 2016, after the Argo actor put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million. According to sources close to Affleck and Lopez, before they can fully move in, the estate will be completely remodeled. This means the rekindled pair won't be able to call the house their home for a year or so. The estate currently has 7 bedrooms,13 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet. However...
Wedding prep begins at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate ahead of Jennifer Lopez nuptials
Plans are in motion at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate for the actor’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez this weekend following their Las Vegas ceremony last month. A marquee was seen being constructed on the riverfront property Thursday as employees toiled throughout the day in preparation for the star-studded ceremony. Meanwhile, the couple was spotted out shopping in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday as well with family and friends. Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shared. The actors will then tie the knot Saturday, this time in front of family and celebrity pals...
Bethenny Frankel Cheers On Teresa Giudice's Jersey Wedding: 'Bravo Circus'
The "RHONY" alum compared the "RHONJ" star's hair to a scene from "Zootopia."
Atlantic City Airshow returns next week. Here's the full schedule
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're heading out to Atlantic City next week, the skies will be filled for the 2022 airshow on Wednesday. The show schedule was released on Tuesday.This year's lineup includes the return of major military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds."This year's line-up of performers is second to none," Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait and organizer for this year's Airshow said. "You have both military and civilian acts that are among the best in the country soaring to our beaches right here in the Garden State --...
MTV
Sneak Peek: Ronnie Finally Returns To 'Jersey Shore'
Ronnie opted to take a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but his hiatus is about to end. In a sneak peek from this week's episode, Mike calls Ron to "see how he is doing." "Everything's good over here," Ron, who is at his home in Los Angeles, tells a...
Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga Addresses Speculation That She's Leaving The Show Amid Cheating Rumors
Melissa Gorga responds to talk that she's leaving the Real Housewives of New Jersey.
