Plans are in motion at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate for the actor’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez this weekend following their Las Vegas ceremony last month. A marquee was seen being constructed on the riverfront property Thursday as employees toiled throughout the day in preparation for the star-studded ceremony. Meanwhile, the couple was spotted out shopping in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday as well with family and friends. Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shared. The actors will then tie the knot Saturday, this time in front of family and celebrity pals...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO