BREAKING: Full House, Scare Zone, and Show Lineup Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Related
allears.net
How to Get a FREE Wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando
If you’ve ever visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, you know there’s an important accessory that can make all the difference to your trip. No witch or wizard is complete without their very own wand! At the Wizarding World, you can purchase both a non-interactive and interactive wand, the latter of which will make magic happen at certain sections of the park.And if you’re looking to pick up a wand, you’ll want to know about this way to get one for free!
Universal Orlando announces complete lineup of Halloween Horror Nights events
Universal Orlando Resort has announced its complete lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and more for Halloween Horror Nights.
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
bungalower
Milk District to celebrate the fact that it is the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene
The Milk District is putting everyone on notice that it is declaring itself the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene with its inaugural Sandwich Week later this month. The Milk District Sandwich Week is scheduled to run from August 20-28 and will highlight signature sandwiches from 14 local restaurants in the district. The week will be marked with special events and a pop-up shop featuring sandwich-inspired fashion and accessories by Deli Fresh Threads (Instagram | Website), daily $50 Instagram giveaways, stand-up comedy, and a screening of the 1997 comedy, Good Burger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
click orlando
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?
Hamburger Mary's"Hamburger Mary's" by Tempesttea is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?
allears.net
A UNIQUE Dessert Experience Is Coming Near Disney World!
Of course, you can grab treats at Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But what about other Disney properties? Well, let’s take a look at the new dessert experience coming to Disney’s Flamingo Crossings!. According to Orlando Business Journal, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Revenge of the Mummy UOAP Magnet Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Only the Medjai can save you now… from this new UOAP-exclusive passholder magnet now available at Universal Orlando Resort!. The new UOAP Passholder magnet features a white text on blue background design, with a scarab icon...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022
You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Disney-Themed Dessert Restaurant Is Coming to Orlando
Disney World has gotten a LOT of new restaurants recently. We had Space 220, Steakhouse 71, and La Crêperie de Paris all open up in 2021, and in 2022 we’ve seen the addition of Connections Eatery and BoardWalk Deli. Besides those, we’re still getting pumped for the arrival of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land! But what about restaurants OUTSIDE of Disney World? Well, if you’re a dessert fanatic, there’s a new spot coming to Orlando that you’ll want to check out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?
Disney World castle in the dark"#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.
wogx.com
Orlando FreeFall death: Tyre Sampson's father wants by ride where son died
Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 years old on Wednesday. His father and local leaders gathered outside the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park where he fell to his death with balloons and a message.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
click orlando
World breaking record temperatures in July
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is no surprise July is a hot month for many in the Northern Hemisphere, but recent data shows July ‘22 was hotter than normal across the entire globe. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
click orlando
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
theapopkavoice.com
Creating a renaissance at Orange County’s Magnolia Park
A team of dedicated Orange County Parks and Recreation employees along with the Friends of Lake Apopka, the Audubon Society, the Apopka Historical Society, Bloom and Grow Garden Society, and a host of others’ valuable input brought to life a new Magnolia Park on the west side of Binion Road in Apopka. On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, we held a grand reopening ceremony attended by a big crowd eager to see what’s been going on for more than a year on the shore of Lake Apopka’s east side. For anyone visiting the park, which will become a stop on many families’ lists, what we have in District 2 is unparalleled anywhere in Orange County.
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?
Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
Comments / 0