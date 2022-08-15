Read full article on original website
Administrative Assistant (Building/Engineering)
$47,701.77 - $59,431.36/yr. Apply online by 11:59pm, September 5, 2022. Performs a wide variety of complex administrative and support functions in support of the Building, Engineering and Transit programs. An ideal candidate thrives in providing exceptional customer/public service, is proficient in a variety of computer applications, highly organized and a proven team player.
Program Assistant
Provides administrative and clerical support and services by implementing administrative systems; ensuring procedures and policies are followed; monitoring administrative projects, maintaining client and staff confidentiality; and providing high quality customer service. Starts at $16.00/hour. All positions require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, DOJ/FBI Criminal Background Check, and driving record consistent with...
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
Program Analyst / Program Analyst II
Performs functions that support the accurate maintenance of data, accurate calculation of child care reimbursements, and performs activities that enable the smooth functioning of complex systems which generate child care reimbursements in accordance with State and agency policies. Starts at $16.35 - $17.13/hour. All positions require proof of COVID-19 vaccination,...
Accounting Clerk/Customer Service Representative I
Humboldt Community Services District (HCSD) HCSD is a public utility providing water and sewer services to the unincorporated area adjacent to Eureka, CA and is seeking a full-time individual to perform a full range of specialized clerical, bookkeeping, and data processing procedures as related to utility billing, customer service, accounts receivable, and accounts payable. Must possess a valid CA driver license w/good driving record. This is a 5-step position starting at $3,032/mo. + comprehensive benefits.
Human Resources Assistant
Full Time, 40 hours per week at Jerold Phelps Community Hospital in Garberville. Job duties include, but not limited to: Assisting the HR Director with projects, providing clerical and operational support, assisting with benefits enrollment, maintaining online Learning Management System, and interacting with and providing information to job applicants, employees, department heads, and other agencies. The HR Assistant maintains confidential personnel files. Two years of experience working in human resources, office administration, or closely related field strongly preferred. Must possess strong office administration skills, maintain high confidentiality, and be proficient in Microsoft programs, and reading, and writing in English.
Respite Specialist
This intermittent position serves as a personal attendant to provide care and supervision of children or adults who have developmental disabilities, including but not limited to: autism, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy and who also engage in challenging behaviors. Performs work in family residences or, as approved, in community settings.
Co-Work Coordinator
Temporary Part-time Position- $19.00 to $21.00 per hour, DOE. The Co-Work Coordinator is the front line representative for all Flex-Workspace clients within the facility. Responsible for recruitment, handling a wide range of administrative duties and on-site support. Primary point of contact for coordination of all technology, equipment, and other shared office services.
Mental Health Case Manager and Bilingual Mental Health Case Manager (Spanish)
Provides support to children, youth and families in a variety of settings including home, school, and community; provides referral and linkage to community resources; provides parent education and support as directed. Starts at $20.30 per hour. Bilingual Mental Health Case Manager starts at $21.28. All positions require proof of COVID-19...
Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors
PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
Clinician I/II and Bilingual Clinician I/II (Spanish)
Provides mental health services to children, youth, and adults as well as related services. Services will be provided in school settings, office settings, student/client homes, and community settings. Requires current license or intern registration in good standing with the California Board of Behavioral Sciences and TB clearance. Clinician I starts...
Supes Agree to Pursue a Welcome Center, Though Madrone Says He Thought of It First
PREVIOUSLY: Supes to Consider Pursuing a Welcome Center at the Humboldt-Mendocino County Border. On Tuesday the Humboldt County Board of Supervisor voted unanimously to have staff negotiate with Caltrans over the purchase of property at the Humboldt-Mendocino County line that could one day host a tourist welcome center. Before giving...
Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Culturally Significant Forest Land Near King Salmon
Members of the Wiyot Tribe and other community members gathered near King Salmon on Friday afternoon to celebrate the transfer of a 46-acre piece of land to the Wiyot people. The property – known by the Wiyot as “Mouralherwaqh,” which means “wolf’s house” – is one of the the last undeveloped pieces of land in this section of Humboldt County and is ecologically rich and diverse, containing wetlands, meadows and spruce forest and is full of native plants and wildlife.
(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble
We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Humboldt’s Big Play, Take Two
It is no mystery that I am concerned about the economy. Inflation, equity market multiples, GDP and the treasury yield curve all indicate that more challenging times are brewing. Here locally, vacant storefronts, declining business revenues and conversations with displaced pot farmers and employees from ancillary businesses paint a similar picture.
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Now at 2/3 Containment, with More Than 25,000 Acres Burned; Cleaner Air Expected in the Afternoon
Press release from the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 25,399 acres with 67% containment. 1979 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS,...
Arcata City Council Discusses Possible ‘Gateway Plan Advisory Committee’; Councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman Argue Over Stillman Not Recusing Herself From Gateway Meetings
Tensions once again ran high during a long Arcata City Council meeting on Wednesday night, during which Councilmembers Brett Watson and Alex Stillman had a brief quarrel over whether or not Stillman should be allowed to participate in discussions surrounding the Gateway Area Plan. The argument began during a presentation...
J U D G E D
Kathy D. Dowd vs. Nissan North America, Inc. Kathy D. Dowd vs. Nissan North America, Inc. Kathy D. Dowd vs. Nissan North America, Inc. All persons unknown, claiming any legal title, Four 8:30 a.m. DR190227. E.D. Land and Timber Partnership - Cross Four 8:30 a.m. DR180551. Aragundi, Efren - Defendant...
