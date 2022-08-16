Read full article on original website
Mets position player outpitches actual pitchers in blowout loss
The New York Mets (75-41) are having an outstanding season, and they’re looking especially dangerous for the postseason with a rotation led by Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. But on Monday night, their pitching really struggled, until a position player dominated on the mound. Mets pitchers Carlos Carrasco (who...
Yardbarker
Astros Drop Lead Late Again to White Sox
Knocking out one of the best pitchers in the American League after five innings, the Houston Astros couldn't find much to any success against the Chicago White Sox bullpen. The Justin Verlander-Dylan Cease battle was highly anticipated. The two are atop the Cy Young race, and entering Wednesday's contest, the last time opposing starting pitchers both sported sub-2.00 ERAs over at least 20 starts into the season was on Sept. 11, 1985, per Elias.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will continue their four-game series in the windy city on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. Houston is 75-43,...
Little League World Series scores 2022: Updated bracket, results, how to watch LLWS games live
Baseball is at its purest in Williamsport. That's clear from the number of people who pack the hillsides overlooking Lamade Stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of some of the best young players in the world at the Little League World Series. This year's competition is unlike any other. The...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
Dylan Cease was the 2nd pitcher in a week to intentionally drop the ball on the mound for a balk with Astros' Alex Bregman on 2nd base
One way to help prevent the Astros from stealing signs is to make sure they don’t have a baserunner on second base. Lately, teams have even been willing to give away a free base to ensure that isn’t the situation.
NBC Sports
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
After 3 shutouts on the road, Phillies ready to have Kyle Schwarber back Friday vs. Mets
CINCINNATI – After a six-game road trip of mixed results and generally not enough offense, the Phillies will get a day off Thursday. Everyone except Kyle Schwarber. He will report to Citizens Bank Park for some treatment on his strained right calf muscle and final clearance to get back in the starting lineup when the Phillies play the first of four against the New York Mets on Friday night.
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Yankees, Astros battle as AL pennant favorites
YANKEES, ASTROS ODDS (via FOX Bet) *. Astros to win American League West: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total) Yankees to win American League East: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total) Astros to win American League pennant: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total) Yankees to win American...
Yardbarker
Astros Back on Track Behind Valdez's 20th Straight Quality Start
The Houston Astros bounced back on Wednesday and avoided a third straight loss to the Chicago White Sox. Framber Valdez set the tone early on and never let up. It was just another walk in the park for the right-hander, as he tallied his league-leading 21st quality start of the season.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole calls out team for lack of run production
The New York Yankees don’t look like a playoff-caliber team at this point in time, despite featuring a 10-game lead in the AL East. The Bombers have lost eight of their last 10 games and have failed miserably to score runs. In fact, the Yankees haven’t scored a run in two games, losing 3–0 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and 4–0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
What channel is the Little League World Series on? Full TV schedule, live streams for 2022 LLWS
The Little League is back on the biggest stage. Unlike professional sports leagues with "world championship" in their most prestigious trophy's title, the Little League World Series lives up to the "world" part once again in 2022. After the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and...
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC North betting breakdown
Host and Sportsbook Wire handicapper Nathan Beighle welcomes OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the NFC North, including breakdowns of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting...
