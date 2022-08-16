ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mets position player outpitches actual pitchers in blowout loss

The New York Mets (75-41) are having an outstanding season, and they’re looking especially dangerous for the postseason with a rotation led by Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. But on Monday night, their pitching really struggled, until a position player dominated on the mound. Mets pitchers Carlos Carrasco (who...
QUEENS, NY
Astros Drop Lead Late Again to White Sox

Knocking out one of the best pitchers in the American League after five innings, the Houston Astros couldn't find much to any success against the Chicago White Sox bullpen. The Justin Verlander-Dylan Cease battle was highly anticipated. The two are atop the Cy Young race, and entering Wednesday's contest, the last time opposing starting pitchers both sported sub-2.00 ERAs over at least 20 starts into the season was on Sept. 11, 1985, per Elias.
CHICAGO, IL
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series

Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
After 3 shutouts on the road, Phillies ready to have Kyle Schwarber back Friday vs. Mets

CINCINNATI – After a six-game road trip of mixed results and generally not enough offense, the Phillies will get a day off Thursday. Everyone except Kyle Schwarber. He will report to Citizens Bank Park for some treatment on his strained right calf muscle and final clearance to get back in the starting lineup when the Phillies play the first of four against the New York Mets on Friday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB odds: Yankees, Astros battle as AL pennant favorites

YANKEES, ASTROS ODDS (via FOX Bet) *. Astros to win American League West: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total) Yankees to win American League East: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total) Astros to win American League pennant: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total) Yankees to win American...
HOUSTON, TX
Astros Back on Track Behind Valdez's 20th Straight Quality Start

The Houston Astros bounced back on Wednesday and avoided a third straight loss to the Chicago White Sox. Framber Valdez set the tone early on and never let up. It was just another walk in the park for the right-hander, as he tallied his league-leading 21st quality start of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole calls out team for lack of run production

The New York Yankees don’t look like a playoff-caliber team at this point in time, despite featuring a 10-game lead in the AL East. The Bombers have lost eight of their last 10 games and have failed miserably to score runs. In fact, the Yankees haven’t scored a run in two games, losing 3–0 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and 4–0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting

With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC North betting breakdown

Host and Sportsbook Wire handicapper Nathan Beighle welcomes OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the NFC North, including breakdowns of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting...
