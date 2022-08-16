ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Local church starts Choose Life initiative

Hartselle’s Daystar Church is launching a new initiative called The Choose Life Fund with a goal of helping families who have chosen life but need a helping hand. “This fund is for families who want to adopt or be foster parents, moms who want to choose life but don’t think they can do it alone, or for single moms who did choose life and just need some help,” Pastor Jerry Lawson said. “Basically, if you’re choosing life, we want to stand with you.”
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development

Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development

The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Jesus Christ
theredstonerocket.com

Tour sparks students’ interest in Redstone activities

More than 30 students from colleges and universities visited Redstone Aug. 9 as part of a Leadership Greater Huntsville Spark Behind the Gate Local Government Day activity. Spark is a weeklong program designed for college students who are emerging leaders and want to learn more about their community and make a positive impact. The Leadership Greater Huntsville team worked with Garrison Public Affairs to coordinate the visit.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Young Women names local winners

Forty-three young women from Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties, competed in the annual Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday. Jayce Vinson, of Red Bay High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Franklin County. Sarah Morgan, a Colbert County resident and student at Russellville High School, was chosen as this year’s Distinguished Young Woman of Colbert County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Watermelon Festival lights up Russellville this weekend

Plenty of sweet juicy fun is headed to Russellville Aug. 19-20 for the 41st installment of the widely-loved yearly Franklin County Watermelon Festival – right here in the Watermelon Capital of Alabama. From arts and crafts and watermelon contests to a car and truck show, food vendors, children’s activities,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

HCS holds annual institute to kick off school year

Hartselle City Schools Institute was held Aug. 3 in the Hartselle High School auditorium, where 500 Hartselle City School employees and elected officials gathered for professional development ahead of the 2022-23 school year. In addition to the Institute, the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Teacher Welcome reception, where teachers were treated to biscuits from Chick- FIl-A provided by First Baptist Church Hartselle, as well as coffee from Warehouse Coffee.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Daily South

12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama

Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County student earns $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarship

A local college student was one of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship program. Gavin Lee of Hartselle is a freshman at Auburn University studying forestry. The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of August 17

Funeral service for Glenn Dobbs, 98, was held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Two join the Falkville Police Department

Officer James Ashley and Officer Brandon Knutson graduated from the police academy July 28. They are full-time police officers serving the Town of Falkville. Both officers have prior military service in the United States Marine Corps.
FALKVILLE, AL

