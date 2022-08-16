Read full article on original website
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Shark attacks can be avoided by staying out of water at exact times of the day, expert warns – as maulings spike in US
AS the US continues to see a spike in shark maulings and sightings this summer, a marine expert has shared how swimmers can avoid the likelihood of an attack. Beaches across Long Island, New York, and Florida have witnessed at least 12 separate shark attacks this year, six in each state.
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys
Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
Two Shark Attacks Recorded at Myrtle Beach in Just One Day
A South Carolina police officer said one of the swimmers had sustained a "bad bite" to the forearm.
13-Year-Old Boy Takes Shark Bite To The Face While Lobster Fishing In Florida
Talk about a terrifying scene out of Florida. According to FOX 35 Orlando, a 13-year-old kid was out lobster-trapping with his family, when a shark leaped from the waters and bit him in the face. The kid is Fischer Hricko, who was simply trying to enjoy lobster fishing with his...
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Not a Dolphin or a Whale: Viral Video Shows Shark Flying Into the Air Off Rockaway Beach
A shark leaping from sea surface into the air is not your usual daily sighting. Still, a person was able to capture the spectacular view on camera while her family was on a surfing lesson on the waters of Rockaway Beach in New York City. The footage of it went...
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail
Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Toddler Was Chasing Bubbles When He Helped Find 82-Year-Old Woman Who Had Been Missing for Days
While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...
Watch: Breaching Humpback Whale Smashes Fishing Boat
Two people in a fishing boat anchored off Plymouth, Massachusetts, had a close encounter with a large humpback that gave tourists and photographers a whale of a show. Camera shutters clicked as the whale breached far above the water’s surface and landed on the bow of the boat amid a cluster of eight other boats.
Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish
Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
Most of Florida's newly-hatched sea turtles are female. Why?
Almost all sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from their eggs as females on some Florida beaches. What's going on?
After thousands of years of near stability, Florida reefs are now shrinking
After three thousand years of precarious stability, when reefs in the Florida Keys managed to grow as much as they deteriorated, scientists now know the only inshore reef in the continental U.S. has passed that tipping point. In a new study, the U.S. Geological Survey found that most of the...
