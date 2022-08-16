ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things season 5 runtimes won't be as "extreme" as season 4 – except the finale

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xglq_0hJ9rF6x00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 won't have the same mammoth runtimes as season 4, according to series creators the Duffer Brothers. Except, maybe, for the season finale.

"I don’t think the runtimes will be as extreme in season five," Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "We’re trying to return to the simplicity of the structure in season 1, with bigger scale and scope. Except for the finale, which I’m expecting will be pretty massive."

All nine episodes in Stranger Things season 4 were over an hour long, with the finale clocking in at two hours and 30 minutes. However, this came as a surprise even to the Duffer Brothers.

"The runtimes being as long as they were was something of a surprise to us," Matt added. "Ross and I have been trying to analyze how they ended up that long, because the scripts aren’t even that long. We’ve realized that our writing style has changed a little bit, in terms of how we space out description. I think that added to some length. Also, we had an additional plot with Hopper in Russia. It’s a pretty dense season."

Writing on season 5 is currently underway, but the next installment doesn't have a release date yet. Season 5 is also set to be the show's final season, although a spin-off is also on the way.

While we wait for Stranger Things season 5 to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.

  • (opens in new tab)

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’

Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'

Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duffer
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event

AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Russia#The Duffer Brothers
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam to Make TV Return, And He’s Back on a Motorcycle

Nearly a decade after Sons of Anarchy came to an end, Charlie Hunnam is reportedly making a return to TV and he’s back on a motorcycle. According to Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Hunnam will be appearing in the upcoming Apple series Shantaram. He is portraying the role of fugitive Lin Ford and the show follows him as he travels in 1980s Bombay. The first images show the Sons of Anarchy alum on a motorcycle.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Which Three DC Projects Are Moving Forward at HBO Max

Since the news of Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after its recent shakeup, fans have been unsure about which projects will be going ahead. While the future of DC Comics still appears to be up in the air at the studio, the newly formed company has confirmed three projects that will stay its course to appear on HBO Max. According to Deadline, DC series said to be “moving along” post-merger include the second season of Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Penguin spinoff featuring Colin Farrell and the new Greg Berlanti-led series Green Lantern Corps.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia

The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
COMICS
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'

Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will 'Reveal Origins of the Upside Down'

Stranger Things season 4 exploded onto our screens in May, but ever since the movie length season finale, fans have been neck deep in speculations and theories about what season 5 will bring. It has been confirmed that the fifth season will be the show’s last, which means every single...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?

“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s Newest Movie Role Revealed

Mark Wahlberg has had a memorable year so far regarding box office releases. The 51-year-old actor got a strong start in the spring, with the release of his faith-filled real-life-inspired film Father Stu. Walhberg also recently headed back to the big screen alongside Marvel’s Spiderman actor Tom Holland with the action comedy, Uncharted. On the heels of these big screen successes, Mark Wahlberg will again star in another action comedy, The Family Plan. The Family Plan is a joint venture between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy