The Miami Dolphins have signed CB Mackensie Alexander. (Miami Dolphins) Alexander has started 25 of a possible 84 games and amassed 201 tackles, 32 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, and three interceptions throughout his six years in the NFL. The former Clemson Tiger spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before joining the Bears in 2020 and returning to Minnesota in 2021. Alexander adds depth to the Dolphins' CB room that desperately needed it after losing Trill Williams (ACL) for the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO