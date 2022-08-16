ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

'I don't know why I survived': 'Miracle' woman, 28, says she feels guilty about surviving lightning strike that killed three others while they sheltered from the rain underneath a tree near the White House

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A woman, who was the sole survivor of a freak lightning strike that killed three people near the White House on August 4, has admitted she is suffering from survivor’s guilt.

Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, is the only survivor of the deadly weather event that saw six bolts of lightning strike the group in under half a second in Washington DC.

The strike killed Brooks Lambertson, 29, a Vice President at City National Bank, and James and Donna Mueller, 76 and 75, who were visiting the capital for their 56th wedding anniversary.

The group hid under a tree during a summer storm, which was subsequently hit by a bolt and flash of lightning that was caught on camera.

Escudero-Kontostathis, who was left with burns after the lightning traveled through her body, revealed her guilt about surviving in an interview with Good Morning America.

She said: 'I don't know why I survived. I don’t feel good about being the only survivor, that’s for sure.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Obgks_0hJ9qqIH00
Escudero-Kontostathis told her story in an interview on Tuesday, recalling she 'died and came back to life' as a result of the lightning strike
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmPzp_0hJ9qqIH00
The bolt of lightening dropping over DC on August 4. It struck just across the street from the White House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqxH2_0hJ9qqIH00
Officers of the US Secret Service and U.S. Park Police, which have a regular presence in the square, went to the assistance of the victims immediately
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCR0e_0hJ9qqIH00
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis (pictured) had been planning on celebrating her 28th birthday on the day of the strike, and was waiting for her husband to pick her up to go out for dinner

She said she was waiting for her husband to pick her up so they could celebrate her birthday as she canvassed near at Lafayette Square for non-profit Threshold Giving.

'I was just surprised to learn I'd been struck at all,' Escudero-Kontostathis said. 'I didn't really fully comprehend it at first.'

She said she was unprepared for how to react to a lightning strike, recalling how she thought hiding under a tree was a good idea, as the tree 'would catch on fire, and you'd run from the fire.'

But Vito Maggiolo, a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson, reiterated this was not a safe plan: 'Trees are not safe places. Anybody that goes to seek shelter under a tree, that's a very dangerous place to be.'

While she says her memory of the day is foggy, she remembered talking to James and Donna Mueller, who were both tragically killed in the strike.

‘I just hope I didn’t stop them to talk to them’ said Escudero-Kontostathis through tears. ‘I hope they weren’t there because of me.’

The charity worker said she thinks her shoes may have been the decisive factor in her survival as they were platform sandals with large rubber soles made by Doc Martens.

‘They definitely didn’t save my life,’ she said of the shoes, which retail for $110 on the company’s website. ‘But I definitely think it contributed to potentially less of a burn.’

Still, the flash of lightning traveled through the ground and shocked her body, resulting in her being rushed to hospital in critical condition as she struggled to breathe and suffered from severe burns.

'I died and came back,' she said. 'I don't think I had a heartbeat for some time. You don't know when your last day might be.'

She was placed on a ventilator once she arrived at the hospital, but her mother said she made a quicker recovery than anticipated, despite the severity of her injuries.

The family added that Amber is ‘very scared’ and keeps asking what happened to her and is suffering from ‘survivors guilt.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMJdy_0hJ9qqIH00
 She had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn, encouraging them to help support people in Ukraine, before the strike 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYITL_0hJ9qqIH00
Brooks Lambertson, 29, and James and Donna Mueller, 76 and 75, were all killed by the lightening strike in DC on August 4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqnXi_0hJ9qqIH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHmHU_0hJ9qqIH00
Escudero-Kontostathis was able to meet Nolan Haggard and Jessee Bonty, the two nurses who were luckily on-hand to administer CPR to the victims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vT5X2_0hJ9qqIH00
Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson, said 'trees are not safe places' to hide when under threat of being struck by lightning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxE4c_0hJ9qqIH00
Brooks Lambertson, 29, of California was killed in the strike, and the bank he worked for said 'his sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Yt7p_0hJ9qqIH00
A GoFundMe has been set up on her behalf, to help her pay for the medical bills, and has raised more than $36,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7N5s_0hJ9qqIH00
Escudero-Kontostathis credited her $110 shoes from Dr. Martens for helping her out - she thinks the large rubber soles helped save her from more severe burns

Luckily, two nurses, Nolan Haggard and Jessee Bonty, happened to be nearby and performed CPR on the victims along with secret service agents.

Escudero-Kontostathis was able to meet with them again for the interview, where she was able to thank the pair and give them hugs for helping save her life.

'I owe you everything,' said an emotional Escudero-Kontostathis. 'If it weren't for all of you guys, I wouldn't be here.'

While the nurses were able to save the life of one of the group, the other three weren't so lucky, and died as a result of injuries caused by the lightning.

Paying tribute to Lambertson, a statement from City National Bank said he had managed sponsorships for the bank for the last three years.

Previously he did marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, with the bank saying: 'Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity.

'His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.'

Lambertson went to high school in Folsom, in Northern California, and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The Muellers were high school sweethearts who had travelled to Washington from their home in Janesville, Wisconsin, to celebrate more than half a century together.

'They were high school sweethearts,' their niece, Michelle McNett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 'They had a whole itinerary. They were supposed to be at Mount Vernon today.'

Jim owned and still worked at a drywall company, though was mostly retired. Donna was a retired school teacher.

'Both would do anything for family or friends,' McNett said, 'Jim would give you the shirt off his back.'

Comments / 65

Michael Petrov
2d ago

If God wants to take you, nothing can save you. If God doesn’t want you yet, nothing can kill you. Use the time He has left you with to do something good in this world. You are alive for a reason!

Reply(6)
31
7th Son
1d ago

The strike wasn't meant for you. It was ment for Joe Biden and his mob. But as they say lightning strikes twice. Maybe soon Biden will get it

Reply(4)
6
observe and report
21h ago

Don't feel quilty, God had other plans for u ,he wasn't ready for u ,ur room hasn't been prepared yet. keep ur head up ,I'm sure we will be seeing more of u in the near future.

Reply
4
 

