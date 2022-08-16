American Airlines has struck a deal to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic in a move the airline says will help it better “deliver” for customers. The Overture jets, which can carry between 65-80 passengers, promise drastically reduced flight times as a result of traveling as fast as 1,304 mph, Boom says. The company expects to unveil its first model in 2025, with the first flight not expected until 2026 and certification to follow, but both American Airlines and United Airlines have now committed to purchasing the planes. “Passengers want flights that are faster, more convenient, more sustainable and that’s what Overture delivers,” Boom CEO Blake Scholl was quoted telling CNBC. “Flight times can be as little as half as what we have today, and that works great in networks like American where we can fly Miami to London in less than five hours.”Read it at CNBC

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO