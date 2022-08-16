ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines
Economy
Air Travel
Industry
Travel
Aerospace & Defense
United Airlines
Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv

Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pilot reveals secret plane hatch where flight attendants sleep underneath passengers

The pilot of an Airbus A380 aircraft has revealed the “secret” hatch crew go down in order to rest beneath passenger seats on a long flight.TikTok user @A380_pilot was asked by a follower if they could give a video tour of the area where pilots and crew can sleep during rest periods on long flights.But few followers were prepared for the steep descent into claustrophobic quarters that the pilot captured on their tour of the A380’s Crew Rest Compartment (CRC).The video shows an open trapdoor-style hatch with steep stairs leading down into a mysterious, dark cabin.The pilot climbs gingerly down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

American Airlines Strikes Deal to Buy 20 Supersonic Jets From Boom

American Airlines has struck a deal to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic in a move the airline says will help it better “deliver” for customers. The Overture jets, which can carry between 65-80 passengers, promise drastically reduced flight times as a result of traveling as fast as 1,304 mph, Boom says. The company expects to unveil its first model in 2025, with the first flight not expected until 2026 and certification to follow, but both American Airlines and United Airlines have now committed to purchasing the planes. “Passengers want flights that are faster, more convenient, more sustainable and that’s what Overture delivers,” Boom CEO Blake Scholl was quoted telling CNBC. “Flight times can be as little as half as what we have today, and that works great in networks like American where we can fly Miami to London in less than five hours.”Read it at CNBC
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS DFW

American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes

DALLAS — American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.Neither American nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic would provide financial details Tuesday, including the size of American's deposit.American, which also took options for 40 more Boom Overture planes, becomes the second U.S. customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 jets.It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Breaks Ground on Major New Expansion of Global Distribution Center

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Airlines are trying to resurrect the Concorde era

Boom Supersonic wants to bring back supersonic flight, but experts have their doubts. | Boom Supersonic. American Airlines on Tuesday announced that it would purchase a fleet of 20 planes from Boom Supersonic, a startup building aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound. The order came after United Airlines announced last year that it would buy 15 of the company’s Overture planes. Passenger flights aren’t expected until the end of the decade, but if everything goes according to plan, commercial supersonic flight could return for the first time since the age of the Concorde.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Air Taxis Are About To Change The Future Of Travel

Have you ever been stuck in bad traffic and daydreaming about how easy life would be if your car could just fly over the half-mile of honking metal in front of you? Well, those dreams could soon come true, sort of. The solution could be air taxis, which are basically exactly what they sound like: flying vehicles that are capable of taking a small number of passengers on short-range trips. Although it may seem like one of those futuristic ideas that are perpetually five years away, air taxis are already here, and some major companies have bought into the idea.
TRAVEL

