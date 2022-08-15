ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone. Shares of the retailer — which is on the brink of potential financial chaos —have exploded 314% so far in August as retail investors rally around the meme stock. Bed Bath & Beyond stock skyrocketed by nearly 70% in intraday trading on Tuesday amid a massive short squeeze.
Stimulus checks helped ‘democratize investing’ among Black and Hispanic Americans, study finds

Federal stimulus checks helped millions of Americans stay financially afloat during the worst of the pandemic. For some, the payments also allowed them to finally invest. A new study revealed that two in five stimulus check recipients used the funds for more than one purpose. Most notably, 47% of Black and Hispanic Americans used the payments in more ways than one, compared with 32% of white adults, according to the 2021 Financial Capability Study from FINRA Investor Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to financial education and empowerment.
