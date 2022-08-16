Read full article on original website
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
Musk sells Tesla stock worth $6.9 billion as possibility of forced Twitter deal rises
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold Big Tech stocks in the last quarter after warning that there'll be a recession in 2023
Stanley Druckenmiller dialed down on Big Tech holdings last quarter, according to a 13F filing Monday. Duquesne Family Office sold all of its Amazon shares and scaled back its stake in Microsoft, and bought pharmas. The billionaire investor warned earlier this year that stocks were already in a recession-fueled bear...
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes
Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied any romantic involvement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife. The Tesla founder responded on Twitter after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, that Musk, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with Nicole Shanahan last fall and cited people familiar with the matter. The...
Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Meet the electric guitar-wielding former AWS exec intent on making Goldman Sachs the Amazon of Wall Street
Marco Argenti will take over as Goldman Sachs' sole chief information officer in October. Argenti, who helped build Amazon into a tech behemoth, sat down with Insider to discuss his vision for transforming how the bank does business. This post first appeared in 10 Things on Wall Street, a newsletter...
Elon Musk wrote an op-ed for China’s internet regulator, seeking ‘like-minded Chinese partners’ and pitching Tesla Bot as an aid in its population crisis
Elon Musk contributed an article to “China Cyberspace,” the official magazine of the Cyberspace Administration of China. Elon Musk often issues bold projections about where technology is going, and he recently used a unique platform to share his latest predictions on human progress: China Cyberspace, the official magazine of China’s internet regulator.
George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian
It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford
George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least.
Why Cathie Wood Expects Tesla Stock to Reach $4,600 per Share In 2026
Cathie Wood's bullishness on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report is nothing new. Wood, who manages ARK Invest funds such as the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, has Tesla among her top holdings. She recently gave an update on her long-term forecasts for Elon...
Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'
Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
Why Is The U.S. Dollar So Strong And Where Does It Go From Here?
While 2022 was extremely challenging for the majority of financial markets and assets, the same could not be said for the U.S. dollar, which has been steadily strengthening over recent months against other currencies. The dollar index (DXY) is up almost 11% since the start of the year after hitting...
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in U.S. shopping spree
DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Zoom Video (ZM.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) as part of a wider pick of U.S. stocks, bringing the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio to about $40.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.
SoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast
After a record Q1 loss, SoftBank has gone into defense mode and is paring stakes to shore up its cash. After SoFi, the company is now paring stake in Alibaba as well. Earlier this week, Masayoshi Son, the Chairman, and CEO of SoftBank (SFTBY) (GB:0I7I) emphasized that the company is going into defense mode after hitting a record quarterly loss. Now, the company is shoring up cash at a rapid click. SoftBank is a holding company engaged in mobile communication, telecom, e-commerce, and microprocessors through its Vision funds.
Tesla: Elon Musk Announces Giga Shanghai's Next Milestone
Tesla has produced more than 3 million vehicles, a third of which were built in China. Elon Musk tweeted this over the weekend. Tesla stock surged higher on Friday and is poised to break the key 200-day moving average. Elon Musk's strategy apparently pays off as he announced yesterday that...
Where Are Airline Stocks Flying Towards In The Post-Pandemic Travel Boom?
With global mobility back in full swing after more than two years of ensuing restrictions and pandemic lockdowns, airlines have been struggling to keep up with the surging demand, as ticket sales hit shy of pre-pandemic levels. Amid the choppy market conditions, which have seen 47% of stocks experience a...
