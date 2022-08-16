ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold Big Tech stocks in the last quarter after warning that there'll be a recession in 2023

Stanley Druckenmiller dialed down on Big Tech holdings last quarter, according to a 13F filing Monday. Duquesne Family Office sold all of its Amazon shares and scaled back its stake in Microsoft, and bought pharmas. The billionaire investor warned earlier this year that stocks were already in a recession-fueled bear...
biztoc.com

China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes

Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
Fortune

Elon Musk wrote an op-ed for China’s internet regulator, seeking ‘like-minded Chinese partners’ and pitching Tesla Bot as an aid in its population crisis

Elon Musk contributed an article to “China Cyberspace,” the official magazine of the Cyberspace Administration of China. Elon Musk often issues bold projections about where technology is going, and he recently used a unique platform to share his latest predictions on human progress: China Cyberspace, the official magazine of China’s internet regulator.
TheStreet

George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'

Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
ValueWalk

Why Is The U.S. Dollar So Strong And Where Does It Go From Here?

While 2022 was extremely challenging for the majority of financial markets and assets, the same could not be said for the U.S. dollar, which has been steadily strengthening over recent months against other currencies. The dollar index (DXY) is up almost 11% since the start of the year after hitting...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
tipranks.com

SoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast

After a record Q1 loss, SoftBank has gone into defense mode and is paring stakes to shore up its cash. After SoFi, the company is now paring stake in Alibaba as well. Earlier this week, Masayoshi Son, the Chairman, and CEO of SoftBank (SFTBY) (GB:0I7I) emphasized that the company is going into defense mode after hitting a record quarterly loss. Now, the company is shoring up cash at a rapid click. SoftBank is a holding company engaged in mobile communication, telecom, e-commerce, and microprocessors through its Vision funds.
torquenews.com

Tesla: Elon Musk Announces Giga Shanghai's Next Milestone

Tesla has produced more than 3 million vehicles, a third of which were built in China. Elon Musk tweeted this over the weekend. Tesla stock surged higher on Friday and is poised to break the key 200-day moving average. Elon Musk's strategy apparently pays off as he announced yesterday that...
ValueWalk

Where Are Airline Stocks Flying Towards In The Post-Pandemic Travel Boom?

With global mobility back in full swing after more than two years of ensuing restrictions and pandemic lockdowns, airlines have been struggling to keep up with the surging demand, as ticket sales hit shy of pre-pandemic levels. Amid the choppy market conditions, which have seen 47% of stocks experience a...
