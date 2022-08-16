Read full article on original website
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
KIMT
Final Thursdays Downtown cancelled in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers have cancelled the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. “In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted.”
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
Rochester May See a Spectacular Show in the Night Sky this Week
We can see some amazing things in our night sky. There are super moons, shooting stars, sometimes we can see other planets with the naked eye, and if we're super lucky we can see the Northern Lights. Fingers crossed luck is on our side this week because there's a chance the Northern Lights could show themselves in southeast Minnesota this week.
Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
KAAL-TV
No arrest in Thursday morning SE Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are actively investigating a Thursday morning shooting in SE Rochester. At about 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outdoors, in the 1500 block of 10th Street SE. According to at least one caller in the area, a gun was fired once, striking a...
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
KAAL-TV
Jersey Mike's Subs in Albert Lea now open
(ABC 6 News) - Jersey Mike's Subs in Albert Lea is now open. It's not just about celebrating the opening of this location but supporting the community. Through Sunday, those who bring in a special fundraising coupon and make a minimum $3 donation will get a free sub. In return, that money goes back to Albert Lea schools.
Your Complete Guide to the 2022 Steele County Free Fair
It's the week you've been waiting for -- the week when corn dogs, rides, entertainment and more come to your own backyard. It's time for the Steele County Free Fair in Sauk Owatonna. Here's your insider guide to this week's extravaganza. From Maddie & Tae and Joe Nichols in the...
KAAL-TV
Rochester employee halts scam halfway through
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester employee halted a police impersonation phone scam halfway through after her mother called real law enforcement. At about 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Once Upon a Child employees reported a scam to Rochester police. An 18-year-old employee had received a call from a scammer...
KIMT
Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal. Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
KAAL-TV
Plainview man sentenced to 5 years probation in burglary case
(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man received 5 years of probation Thursday, after pleading guilty to stealing firearms and electronics from his brother in Rochester. Zachary Koetz was arrested May 17 and accused of taking three guns and an X-Box from his brother’s home in Rochester. Koetz will...
Olmsted County Entering Negotiations With Titan For Seneca Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board has decided to move forward and enter into negotiations with Titan Development concerning the Rochester company's proposal for a development on the former Seneca Foods site. The vote was 5-2 to authorize staff to begin negotiations on a potential development agreement...
KAAL-TV
Man shoots off tip of own finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
(ABC 6 News) - A 44-year-old man called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office from the hospital to report the loss of part of his finger. At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the sheriff's office received a call from an Olmsted Medical Center emergency room. The caller told the sheriff's...
Turnbuckle-Shaking Good Time during All-Star Wrestling at Steele County Fair
Opening night of the Steele County Fair featured some smack-talking, showboating, and tag team shenanigans. The Midwest All-Star Wrestling (MAW) event crushed the attendance expectations of fair officials. Possibly 1,000 fans jammed the area in and around the Steele Saloon. An Owatonna competitor came out of retirement to the delight of the hometown audience and fair manager Scott Kozelka, who otherwise might have found himself in the ring.
KIMT
Rochester doctor pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to trying to assist foreign terrorists. Muhammad Masood, 30, is a licensed doctor in Pakistan and was employed in early 2020 as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January 2020 and March 2020 that Masood made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS. Court documents state Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
KIMT
16-year-old boy shot, injured early Thursday morning in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized early Thursday morning. Police said it happened at 1:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. Authorities said it appears one shot was fired and hit the 16-year-old, who was then taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.
