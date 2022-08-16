PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit two home runs, JT Brubaker pitched seven shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Boston Red Sox 8-2 Thursday night. The Pirates avoided a three-game sweep and sent Boston back to one game under .500 at 59-60. The Red Sox are five games behind Toronto for the third and final AL wild-card spot. “We’re not going to win every game,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “It’s going to happen. We’re disappointed. We hate losing, but we took two out of three. Now, we have Baltimore, we’ve got Tampa and Toronto, right? Now, you’ve got to win series. To gain ground, these other teams, they’re ahead of us.” Reynolds hit a pair of two-run homers. He connected in the first, and his drive in the fifth was the 3,000th home run at PNC Park since it opened in 2001.

