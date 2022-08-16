ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection

SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
Fundraiser seeks to upfit vehicle for Mauldin K-9 officer Margo

The Never Forget 9-11 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching students the lessons from Sept. 11, 2001, is raising funds to upfit a patrol car for Margo, the newest K-9 officer and therapy dog from Mauldin Police Department. The funds, which will be collected until Dec. 31, will be used...
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July. Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]

