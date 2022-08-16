Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection
SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
greenvillejournal.com
Fundraiser seeks to upfit vehicle for Mauldin K-9 officer Margo
The Never Forget 9-11 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching students the lessons from Sept. 11, 2001, is raising funds to upfit a patrol car for Margo, the newest K-9 officer and therapy dog from Mauldin Police Department. The funds, which will be collected until Dec. 31, will be used...
Community steps up to help South Carolina 11-year-old hit by car in school parking lot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a […]
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
Fire damages multiple units at apartment building in Anderson County
A fire at an Upstate apartment building resulted in heavy damage of multiple units. The fire started around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Tabitha Court in Anderson County.
Two Upstate students hit by vehicles in 1st week of school
Just days into the start of the school year and two upstate students have been struck by vehicles, leaving one of those students with serious injuries.
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
FOX Carolina
Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July. Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
GCSO investigating after shooting leaves one injured
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they call an altercation that led to a shooting. Deputies were called to a home on Jordan Road, north of Greer regarding that shooting.
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Standoff at Upstate fast food restaurant ends in suicide
A standoff at a fast food restaurant in Greenville has ended fatally. Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded following a traffic stop just after 2:30 PM Thursday, at the McDonalds on White Horse Road in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
SLED: South Carolina man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
Man dies days after shooting in Greenville Co.
A man who was injured in a Greenville County shooting in early August has died.
