Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Scottsville men have been arrested following an investigation by the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsville Police Department. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW MUGS) Timothy Austin, 48, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after report of shots fired
A report of shots fired last week led to an Eddyville man's arrest on several charges. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on KY 818 South, where they spoke with 23-year-old Jonathan P. Foster. Deputies said Foster had been arguing with a woman before he armed himself and...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
fox17.com
Trigg County Sheriff investigates attempt to steal cattle from local farm
TRIGG COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A criminal mischief investigation has been opening in Trigg County following what appears to be an attempt to steal cattle from a local farm. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has reported that Sheriff Aaron Acree is conducting a criminal mischief investigation regarding an attempt to steal cattle from a local farm. Police say that a bullet and shell casing were recovered from the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of fentanyl trafficking
A Madisonville, Kentucky man was recently arrested on several drug trafficking charges after police say they found suspected fentanyl pills during the search. A report released by the Madisonville Police Department on Monday says 23-year-old Jacerri Johnson was arrested on charges including fentanyl trafficking and marijuana trafficking. Johnson's arrest follows...
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
70-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday near downtown Springfield. The officials stated that a 70-year-old man died [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AFTER DECEASED MALE LOCATED BY DEPUTIES IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEWISBURG, KY (August 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 12th just before 11:00 PM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County deputies had responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
fox17.com
Sumner County man, 43, reported missing by Sheriff
Joshua Kyle Herrington “Josh” has been reported missing out of Sumner County. The Sumner County Sheriff's say that Josh is 43, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with short brown/gray hair, brown eyes and may have a goatee-style beard. Josh has been known to frequent Gallatin,...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Millers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV. The crash caused the SUV on Fort Campbell Boulevard...
Woman charged with murder after Tennessee inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
Comments / 6