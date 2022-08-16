ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

American Airlines orders Boom Supersonic jets to be made in Greensboro

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Boom Supersonic , the company that plans to make high-speed passenger jets in Greensboro, has another big customer.

American Airlines announced Tuesday that it has ordered 20 of Boom’s Overture jets, capable of going faster than the speed of sound, with an option to purchase 40 more. American said it put down a nonrefundable deposit on the first 20 planes, but the purchase price was not disclosed.

Last summer, United Airlines announced it would buy 15 Overture jets, with an option to buy 35 more. United said at the time that it expected to take delivery in 2025 and begin flying passengers on the new jets in 2029.

Denver-based Boom Supersonic announced in February that it will build the Overture at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. The company received an incentive package from the state and Guilford County worth $121.5 million, in return for creating more than 1,700 jobs.

The company says Overture will carry 65 to 88 passengers at more than 1,300 mph over water, twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners. American said its order would give it the world’s largest fleet of supersonic jets.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer, said in a written statement. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

Like United, American said it expected to begin supersonic passenger service in 2029. The airline said the plane could cut flying time in half on overseas routes, allowing it to go from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours.

Boom says companies have placed orders and options for 130 of its jets. They include United, American and Japan Airlines.

power98fm.com

American Airlines To Purchase North Carolina Built “Boom Planes”

You could soon get to your destination twice as fast on a Boom Supersonic Jet. American Airlines which Charlotte is a hub for announced that they are purchasing high-speed planes from jet-maker Boom Supersonic. The deal was announced Tuesday for the airline to purchase 20 of the Overture planes manufactured by Boom. They also will have the option to purchase an additional 40 jets. American said in a press release that they have paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
455
Post
1M+
Views
