Durham County, NC

Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)

By Korie Dean
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

The News & Observer publishes a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated .

Here are sanitation scores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties for the week of Aug. 9-16.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database was down Tuesday morning, and sanitation scores for Aug. 9-16 were not immediately available. We’ll update this story if the scores become available.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 37 restaurant inspections were completed between Aug. 9-16.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Crab Sea (4831 N.C. Hwy 55, Durham) received a score of 87% during an inspection on Aug. 9.

  • The restaurant was in violation of 17 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to two points.
  • Violations included an employee not properly washing their hands, many containers of food that had been cooked the previous day being left uncovered, raw and ready-to-eat foods being stored in an incorrect way that could have allowed for cross-contamination and several foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.
  • The restaurant previously scored a 93% in March, a 96.5% in November 2021 and a 97% in February 2021.

Four Points Barbecue (5021 Wake Forest Hwy, Durham) received a score of 87% during an inspection on Aug. 9.

  • The restaurant was in violation of nine state standards, with point deductions ranging from 0.5 to three points.
  • Violations included several cold foods being held at too warm of a temperature in the reach-in cooler; the facility’s front door having a “large gap of light,” which can lead to pests entering the facility; and sewage backing up in one of the facility’s restrooms.

  • Some violations were corrected during the inspection.
  • The restaurant previously scored a 95.5% in February, a 94.5% in July 2021 and a 95% in January 2021.

▪ No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3pVQfpG .

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 15 restaurants were inspected between Aug. 9-16.

▪ All 15 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3eQqpxc .

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database was down Tuesday morning, and sanitation scores for Aug. 9-16 were not immediately available. We’ll update this story if the scores become available.

