ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store

It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
livability.com

Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style

Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District

Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hops#The Hangar#Food Truck#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Wkrc
thexunewswire.com

Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio

Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash

CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
livability.com

5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH

The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store. “Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”
CENTERVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Watermain break prompts road closure in the City of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A watermain break has prompted a road closure in the City of Fairfield, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Gray Road is closed between West Augusta Boulevard and Lake Michigan Drive while officials repair the watermain.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy