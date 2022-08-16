Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store
It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
dayton.com
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
Crews respond to crash at Riverview and Salem
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a truck and a car crashed at the intersection of Riverview Avenue and Salem Avenue.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
Montgomery County solid waste station in Moraine closed Saturday
MORAINE — Montgomery County announced Wednesday the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Encrete Lane in Moraine will be closed Saturday, according to a news release. >>Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect in slaying of 4 is returned from Kansas, jailed in Montgomery County. This is due to a county-wide network update...
dayton.com
Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store
Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store. “Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”
WLWT 5
Watermain break prompts road closure in the City of Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A watermain break has prompted a road closure in the City of Fairfield, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Gray Road is closed between West Augusta Boulevard and Lake Michigan Drive while officials repair the watermain.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
Kettering proposes new 19 acre park with zip line, bike path
KETTERING — The City of Kettering is proposing to add a new 19-acre park that would include both a bike path and a zip line. The park would be located near the Kettering Business Park, according to the proposal. The park would be named “Gentile Park” named after Piqua-born...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after a crash on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Camp Washington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 after a crash in Camp Washington, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
