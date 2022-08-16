ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 15-year-old Forestdale girl

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old Forestdale girl. Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3, 2022 wearing black shorts and a black top. She is 5' 2" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
FORESTDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 38-year-old woman

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department posted Holmes was found safely in Birmingham Wednesday night. A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a 38-year-old woman who was last seen in Mobile on Monday. The Moundville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley

A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Almost $4,000 worth of laptops stolen, police want to find this person

The Homewood Police Department is asking help identifying a theft suspect. Six laptop computers valued at $3,800 were stolen from a business on Green Springs Highway on August 10, 2022 by an unidentified female. If you recognize the person seen in the surveillance photos, you are asked to call Sergeant...
HOMEWOOD, AL
WSFA

2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
CORDOVA, AL
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Florida student recounts boyfriend's death in robbery attempt near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee's road trip through Alabama was meant to celebrate a new journey in the couple's relationship as they set to begin studying together at the University of Central Florida next week. Instead, it ended with Paulus' boyfriend of four years killed in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park.
CLAY COUNTY, AL

