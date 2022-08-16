Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Missing: 15-year-old Forestdale girl
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old Forestdale girl. Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3, 2022 wearing black shorts and a black top. She is 5' 2" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 38-year-old woman
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department posted Holmes was found safely in Birmingham Wednesday night. A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for a 38-year-old woman who was last seen in Mobile on Monday. The Moundville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said...
FOUND: Missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
Authorities have canceled the search for an 18-year-old girl in Bibb County that had been reported missing.
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspect leads to discovery of 'off the grid' encampment, armed 5-year-old
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The search for a suspect in connection to a fatal attempted robbery Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park led to the discovery of a large encampment and an armed 5-year-old child. The search began when the Clay County Sheriff's Office said fire and rescue...
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.
Man injured when more than 30 shots fired in Ensley
A barrage of gunfire on a busy Ensley corridor Wednesday evening left one man injured. Police say the city’s gunfire detection system – ShotSpotter- registered more than 30 rounds fired, said Lt. Rod Mauldin. Police responded just before 6 p.m. to 40th Street Grocery, also known as Mystik,...
ABC 33/40 News
Almost $4,000 worth of laptops stolen, police want to find this person
The Homewood Police Department is asking help identifying a theft suspect. Six laptop computers valued at $3,800 were stolen from a business on Green Springs Highway on August 10, 2022 by an unidentified female. If you recognize the person seen in the surveillance photos, you are asked to call Sergeant...
‘Never giving up’: Birmingham mom pleads for information in son’s 2016 home invasion killing
Six years ago today, Roger Cheatham was killed when three masked men burst into his north Birmingham home. There have been no arrests, and no rest for his heartbroken mother. “That was my son, and he can’t fight for himself,’’ Angela Cheatham said. “There’s nobody but me and his sister to keep it going.”
Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city. According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.” If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit […]
WSFA
2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson. Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages. The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s...
Inmate serving life for capital murder found dead in William Donaldson prison dorm
A man serving a life sentence for capital murder died Tuesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as Anthony J. Gay. He was 42. Gay was found unresponsive by fellow inmates at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in a dormitory at the west Jefferson...
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. man accused of killing son
ABC 33/40 News
Florida student recounts boyfriend's death in robbery attempt near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee's road trip through Alabama was meant to celebrate a new journey in the couple's relationship as they set to begin studying together at the University of Central Florida next week. Instead, it ended with Paulus' boyfriend of four years killed in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park.
