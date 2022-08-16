ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Anthony Taylor is not the problem

The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
SB Nation

Further Reading: A Midweek Masterclass Against Blackburn

I’ve had a closer look at some aspects of Wednesday’s win over Blackburn Rovers which interested me the most, namely:. Putting the quality of the performance into historical context using our Player Ratings. Why Reading were very bad against Rotherham United but very good against Blackburn (spoiler: it’s...
Tom Mcintyre
Joe Lumley
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: One Hell Of A Reaction

It’s very difficult to sum up the game properly (and no I’m not being dramatic thank you) but I’ve given it a go. Doing a win like this justice is tricky but I’ve tried to balance the emotion with the reality. Before we begin, here are the bare facts, as the younglings would say:
SB Nation

Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
SB Nation

Paul Ince Praises ‘Great’ Performance In Blackburn Win

The league leaders Blackburn Rovers visited the SCL Stadium expecting to continue their perfect record this season, but the Royals had other ideas with three goals and, most importantly, three points. Tom McIntyre gave the Royals the lead in the first half, with Junior Hoilett doubling our lead in the...
SB Nation

Fabio Carvalho on the “Need to Be Ready” for Long and Congested Season

For their first four games of the season, Liverpool play just one per week, starting off the 2022-23 campaign at a leisurely pace. That won’t last long, though. With the World Cup set to be played in the middle of the season, this year’s will be a highly compressed schedule despite the start, and after those first four games the Reds could be playing twice a week through to the end of it.
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
SB Nation

Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search

Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18

A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.
