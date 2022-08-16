Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Julian Alvarez: “What I want to do is to bring happiness to fans with assists and goals.”
Julian Alvarez is relishing his experience at Manchester City. After signing for City in January and joining in July, the Argentine star has had positive cameos in City matches thus far. Speaking to the press, he had a lot to say. Let’s dive in:. On the 93:20 goal. “I...
SB Nation
Ian Wright on Surprise at Nuñez Red Card and What’s Next for Striker
With Darwin Nuñez set to miss the next three games due to a red card suspension earned against Crystal Palace, one of the most common reactions from fans and pundits has been to suggest the player needs to bulk up to deal with the increased physicality of defenders in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Anthony Taylor is not the problem
The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
SB Nation
Further Reading: A Midweek Masterclass Against Blackburn
I’ve had a closer look at some aspects of Wednesday’s win over Blackburn Rovers which interested me the most, namely:. Putting the quality of the performance into historical context using our Player Ratings. Why Reading were very bad against Rotherham United but very good against Blackburn (spoiler: it’s...
SB Nation
Is Jewison Bennette any good? Costa Rican journalist gives us the lowdown on Sunderland target
As you can imagine, 99% of Sunderland fans started this week not knowing who Jewison Bennette was. So it’s probably best to start by asking what can you tell us about the 18-year-old... What is his main position, and his key strengths?. Jewison Bennette is a left-footed left winger...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: One Hell Of A Reaction
It’s very difficult to sum up the game properly (and no I’m not being dramatic thank you) but I’ve given it a go. Doing a win like this justice is tricky but I’ve tried to balance the emotion with the reality. Before we begin, here are the bare facts, as the younglings would say:
SB Nation
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
SB Nation
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation
On this day (18 August 2009) Future England skipper makes first league start for the lads
After an impressive 2-0 win over Bolton got his Sunderland career off to a good start, Steve Bruce sprang a selection surprise before his team took on Chelsea by handing 19 year old Jordan Henderson his first league start for the club. Henderson had made his Premier League debut the...
SB Nation
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Praises ‘Great’ Performance In Blackburn Win
The league leaders Blackburn Rovers visited the SCL Stadium expecting to continue their perfect record this season, but the Royals had other ideas with three goals and, most importantly, three points. Tom McIntyre gave the Royals the lead in the first half, with Junior Hoilett doubling our lead in the...
SB Nation
Fabio Carvalho on the “Need to Be Ready” for Long and Congested Season
For their first four games of the season, Liverpool play just one per week, starting off the 2022-23 campaign at a leisurely pace. That won’t last long, though. With the World Cup set to be played in the middle of the season, this year’s will be a highly compressed schedule despite the start, and after those first four games the Reds could be playing twice a week through to the end of it.
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: The Stoke City v Sunderland AFC Preview w/ The Wizards of Drivel!
As podcast names go that’s a blinder (and a pretty apt description for the entire industry) so how did it all come about and how are they getting on?. It’s been a while since we last met, how has the last six years gone for Stoke City and their fans?
SB Nation
Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search
Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Man City vs. FA, What Julian Wants, Liam Arrives at Stoke, and More...
We’ve made it to Friday!! Time to catch up on all the latest headlines before Matchweek 3 gets underway. Man City charged by FA for ‘violent’ pitch invasion vs Aston Villa after Premier League title win - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. The FA have charged...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18
A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | The Aston Villa 2-1 Everton Review and life without Diego Carlos!
Now that we’ve all had a bit more time to enjoy Aston Villa’s first victory of the season, how are the lads feeling about the performance on Saturday and what sort of positives can we take into the next match?. Who stood out the most on Saturday?. Boubacar...
SB Nation
Eddie Howe ahead of clash with Manchester City: “This is the ultimate test”
Newcastle United organized a press conference for Friday afternoon with Eddie Howe being the main feature and addressing multiple topics. Those ranged from the current estate of affairs regarding the transfer market, the availability of players and their recovery from injuries, and Sunday’s game against Manchester City. As a...
