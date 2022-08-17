Hanig challenges Jordan's residency in 3rd Senate District

State Rep. Bobby Hanig is challenging the residency of his Democratic opponent for the 3rd Senate District in the November election, alleging she lives in Raleigh and not Warren County as she claims.

Hanig, R-Currituck, said in a press release Tuesday morning that he filed an election protest at the Currituck Board of Elections Monday claiming that Democrat Valerie Jordan does not live in the district that now includes Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.

The Currituck Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting today at 3:30 p.m. to conduct a preliminary hearing on Hanig’s challenge to Jordan’s candidacy.

“If the county board of elections determines that the protest meets the requirements (of state statue), it will schedule an evidentiary hearing to be held at a later date,” said Currituck Board of Elections Director Brandie Draves.

Jordan, a native of Warren County who won the Democratic primary in the 3rd District in May, has been a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board since 2017. She is currently registered to vote in Warren County.

Hanig alleges in his press release that Jordan moved into a house in Raleigh in 1998 that she still owns and does not rent to anyone. He alleges that Jordan never moved to Warren County “despite changing her voter registration to her stepfather’s house in December 2020.” He claims she still lives in Raleigh.

“Residents of northeastern North Carolina deserve a senator who lives in the district and understands the challenges facing them, not someone who has lived in Raleigh for 24 years,” Hanig said.

Jordan called Hanig’s allegations a “baseless residency complaint,” saying she moved back to Warrenton in 2020.

“I was born and raised in Warren County,” Jordan said. “I went to school here, I put in tobacco here and I raised my daughter here. While I did move to Raleigh for work, years ago, I began commuting back to Warrenton daily to take care of my dying mother.”

Jordan said caring for her mother before she passed away in 2020 was a painful experience. She said the support she received from the community while her mother was sick “inspired” her to move back to Warrenton following her mother’s death.

“Warrenton is my home, where I pray on Sunday, and where I host our family dinners,” Jordan said. “Anyone that would suggest that I don’t live in Warrenton clearly doesn’t know Warrenton, which is exactly what’s wrong with Raleigh politicians like Bobby Hanig. This part of our state has been left behind for too long and I look forward to putting eastern North Carolina back on the agenda when (I’m) elected.”

Hanig, two-term House member, who is hoping to move over to the Senate after the November election, said he has lived in what’s now the 3rd District for three decades.

“I have lived in the district for 30 years and I know the voters want a representative who knows the people, the communities and the issues that matter to northeastern voters,” he said. “Voters in my community and the 10 counties in Senate District 3 deserve representation by someone, Republican or Democrat, who lives here and shares their values.”

Hanig said the North Carolina Constitution requires state senators to live in the district they represent for at least a year preceding election day. Because election day is Nov. 8, that means Jordan has to have lived in the 3rd District since Nov. 8, 2021.

Haning said in the press release that he provided “numerous exhibits” in his challenge to the Currituck Board of Elections to indicate Jordan does not meet the residency requirement and continues to live at her house in Raleigh.

Hanig alleges that over a three-week period in July and August that photographic evidence shows Jordan stayed at her Raleigh home for at least 23 straight nights.

“Jordan’s vehicle was photographed in the driveway at her home on 23 consecutive mornings,” Hanig’s release states.

Hanig also states that Jordan has made numerous political contributions, including as late as last fall, that list a Raleigh address as her primary residence.

Hanig also alleges that Jordan owns multiple properties in Warren County and that tax records for those properties list Jordan’s home address in Raleigh as her contact information.

The press release further states that the NCDOT website currently states Jordan is a “long-time resident of Raleigh.” The Daily Advance checked the website Tuesday morning and it does state that Jordan is a long-time resident of Raleigh.

“The North Carolina Constitution is clear with regards to residency requirements,” Hanig said in the release. “Voters in downtown Raleigh have different priorities than voters in northeastern North Carolina. Voters demand integrity in our elections, including candidates who are truthful about where they live and what they stand for. I am hopeful the county boards of elections will resolve this matter swiftly.”

In his challenge, Hanig is asking the Currituck elections board to issue Jordan a subpoena asking information regarding her residency.

The subpoena request includes Jordan’s 2020 and 2021 tax returns, her NCDOT paystubs and reimbursements, personal bank statements, the insurance policy for her Lexus and an Amazon Prime order history since 2020.

Hanig claims that information “would prove the location of her permanent residence.”

N.C. State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Patrick Gannon said Tuesday a party’s nominee can withdraw at any time prior to when absentee ballots are first distributed, which is Sept. 9.

“If a nominee withdraws timely, their party may pick a replacement under (state statue),” Gannon said. “If that occurs and there is still time to change ballot content, the replacement nominee’s name would be placed on the ballot. If there is not enough time to change the ballots, any votes for the withdrawn candidate will count for the replacement candidate.”