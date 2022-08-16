A 32 year old woman from Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced this week (Aug. 15, 2022) by a federal US District Court judge. Taylor Klein, a/k/a Taylor Huemoeller, must spend 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Klein was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

