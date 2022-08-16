Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
drgnews.com
Pierre School District welcomes over 20 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
The Pierre School District held its annual new teacher in-service last week (Aug. 12, 2022). The new-to-Pierre teachers this year are: Jared Anderson, Vicki Walters, Frank Summers, Christian Sollars, Ryan Royer, Rebecca Maciejczak, Travis Cornelison, Lori Mullen, Michael Stier, Jolee Smith, Rebecca Jacobson, Emily Rice, Cassie Albright, Chloe Kaiser, Holly Lathrop, Sheridan Schaefer, Jackson Bruce, Kelsey Porter, Gabrielle Munson, Aaron Schone, Tiffany Benham, Tova Homan and Torry Zeller.
drgnews.com
Restaurants from Hill City, Geddes win SD Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” 2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown competition
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak Award, Claim Your Steak...
drgnews.com
Pierre woman sentenced to federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Meth
A 32 year old woman from Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced this week (Aug. 15, 2022) by a federal US District Court judge. Taylor Klein, a/k/a Taylor Huemoeller, must spend 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Klein was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pierre street closure: Capitol Avenue
Capitol Avenue in Pierre, between Washington Avenue and Court Place, is closed until further notice. While the street is under construction, traffic is encouraged to detour around the area. The city maintains 80 miles of street, more than 100 miles of water main, and more than 60 miles of sanitary...
Comments / 0