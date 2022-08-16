Read full article on original website
More fun at media day: Soccer players, cross country runners make TikToks
Another media day, another day of fun for Section III athletes. During the syracuse.com high school sports media day on Tuesday, we asked soccer players, cross country runners and their coaches about their outlook for the upcoming season, but we also had them help with TikToks. Check out the videos...
Section III girls soccer players poll: Which opposing player do you most fear with ball?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is home to plenty of great soccer players. We polled 24 girls players from all around the section to see who they think are the most dangerous players with the ball at their feet ahead of the 2022 season.
Girls Tennis: Non-Public Teams To Watch, 2022
10 area high school football players to watch this season
CHILLICOTHE – In just a few short days, high school football teams from around the area will make their long-awaited return to the field. Fall camp is winding down, and the first week of the 2022 high school football season is just around the corner. There are plenty of...
Girls Volleyball Preview – Jefferson R7 and Troy – August 16, 2022
Fall sports are in full swing as teams are preparing to start their seasons next weekend. Today, we head to the court to preview a team that made it to the state final four last season and another team that will look to compete for a conference title. Jefferson High...
The Fayette Falcons football team aiming for another special season after winning 11 games in 2021
By Jon Walker | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project SBLive Missouri is breaking down various high school football teams throughout the Show-Me State in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Fayette Falcons. HEAD COACH Mike Thompson (5th year) RETURNING STARTERS 6 ...
