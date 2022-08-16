ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KYTV

Springfield Public Schools combats teacher shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders say 257 teachers decided to leave the district last spring. Administrators have been working all summer to fill those positions. While teachers play a vital role in our children’s education, that is not the only position SPS leaders want to fill.
KYTV

2nd year SPS childcare program starts with confusion for some parents because of one provider’s computer glitch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools’ before-and-after child care program is running into problems just days before the start of a new year. The program is possible because of $3.4 million in Coronavirus relief funds. The state’s largest school district decided to start the program partly because of the district’s staggering start-and-end times.
KYTV

City of Fordland, Mo. issues Boil Water Advisory

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Fordland issued a boil water advisory for drinking water. Webster County’s Office of Emergency’s Russ Douglas says crews believe lightning hit the water tower, knocking the pumps offline. Crews are working to fix the issue. Customers are asked to boil their...
KYTV

Springfield Kiwanis Club gives students free shoes as school nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes. Organizers say they have never seen a crowd this big. The club pays for the shoes with money earned through the club’s fundraisers. Students on free or reduced lunch programs received the...
KYTV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
KYTV

Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
KYTV

Moms and Money: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It doesn’t take long after stepping foot into the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to fall in love with the dogs and cats inside. “I think there’s just something about animals, there’s that connection there,” said McKenzie Palmer, Volunteer Coordinator at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “If you have pets at home, you know, there’s just something about them. That’s so sweet and so loving, so gentle.”
KYTV

Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 44 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020. Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc,...
KYTV

Branson Police Department reminds parents about back-to-school picture safety

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is reminding parents about back-to-school picture safety. Back-to-school boards are a classic and fun way to kick off the school year. However, authorities say you can easily share too much if you’re not careful. Branson Lieutenant E.J Jones says this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t capture special memories on your child’s first day of school. You should do so in a way that doesn’t put them in danger on social media.
KYTV

Vandals strike at second church in North Springfield Tuesday morning

The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival announces winning car show entries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield featured hundreds of classic cars lining the streets of downtown Springfield. The city released the winners of this year’s classic car contest. To view photos of the winners with their vehicles, visit https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/awards/. Zone A Winners: Sponsor...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

