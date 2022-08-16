Read full article on original website
KYTV
Child Care Connect launches to help Greene County parents find child care
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a way for Springfield area parents to find available child care all in one place. The announcement from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks as they, along with KY3 and the Daily Citizen, hosted a Child Care Crisis forum for local businesses Tuesday night.
KYTV
CoxHealth and Ozark Public Schools partner to provide health care training program
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares advice in the flower patch. Sun will appear in parts of Missouri but is questionable in Arkansas. Temperatures will be well below average.
KYTV
New era in agricultural learning about to begin at Springfield Public Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classes for Springfield Public Schools begin on Monday, August 22, and when they do, one of the essential aspects of Missouri’s economy will finally be offered as a magnet program to elementary students for the first time. Agriculture. “We do have an environmental sciences pathway...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools combats teacher shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders say 257 teachers decided to leave the district last spring. Administrators have been working all summer to fill those positions. While teachers play a vital role in our children’s education, that is not the only position SPS leaders want to fill.
KYTV
2nd year SPS childcare program starts with confusion for some parents because of one provider’s computer glitch
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools’ before-and-after child care program is running into problems just days before the start of a new year. The program is possible because of $3.4 million in Coronavirus relief funds. The state’s largest school district decided to start the program partly because of the district’s staggering start-and-end times.
KYTV
Final defendant in Ozarks multi-million dollar stolen catalytic converter business pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
KYTV
City of Fordland, Mo. issues Boil Water Advisory
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Fordland issued a boil water advisory for drinking water. Webster County’s Office of Emergency’s Russ Douglas says crews believe lightning hit the water tower, knocking the pumps offline. Crews are working to fix the issue. Customers are asked to boil their...
KYTV
Springfield Kiwanis Club gives students free shoes as school nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes. Organizers say they have never seen a crowd this big. The club pays for the shoes with money earned through the club’s fundraisers. Students on free or reduced lunch programs received the...
KYTV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
KYTV
New “Celebrate Springfield” website helps connect you to area activities and events including September specials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival may be over, but there are still plenty of fall festivals in the Ozarks, and a new website will help you keep up with those events and more. It’s called Celebrate Springfield (celebratesgf.com), where the homepage headline explains the website’s...
KYTV
On Your Side: Springfield woman loses $500 in computer software scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most of us have software on our tablets or computers to protect them from viruses. But as one Springfield woman discovered, crooks are posing as actual software companies. She lost hundreds of dollars. Donna Davis loves to play games on her tablet. She knows not to...
KYTV
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
KYTV
PICTURES: Share your back-to-school images; see KY3 personalities back then
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Share your First Day of School pictures with us. Please post the picture with your child’s first name. Click below to upload your child’s back-to-school image. Check out these KY3 personalities when they were in school. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Find the Perfect Gift at the Lampstand
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When it comes to gifts, Natalie at the Lampstand is the perfect person to help. From birthdays, to weddings, or “Just Because,” you’ll find an array of tasteful, unique gifts to give that special person in your life.
KYTV
Moms and Money: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It doesn’t take long after stepping foot into the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to fall in love with the dogs and cats inside. “I think there’s just something about animals, there’s that connection there,” said McKenzie Palmer, Volunteer Coordinator at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “If you have pets at home, you know, there’s just something about them. That’s so sweet and so loving, so gentle.”
KYTV
Neighbors to the re-expanded Thunder Ridge Arena express thoughts on venue
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to reopen in September, holding up to 50,000 people for events like bull riding and large music acts. Big Cedar Lodge marketing Jeff Wilhoit said the new venue will wow people. “It’s a massive facility, and the great thing...
KYTV
Judge sentences man in death of Greene County man in 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison, plus another 44 years, in the death of a Greene County man in October of 2020. Riley Collier faced several charges in the death of Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’arc,...
KYTV
Branson Police Department reminds parents about back-to-school picture safety
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is reminding parents about back-to-school picture safety. Back-to-school boards are a classic and fun way to kick off the school year. However, authorities say you can easily share too much if you’re not careful. Branson Lieutenant E.J Jones says this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t capture special memories on your child’s first day of school. You should do so in a way that doesn’t put them in danger on social media.
KYTV
Vandals strike at second church in North Springfield Tuesday morning
The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire provided kids in Springfield with free shoes. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
KYTV
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival announces winning car show entries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield featured hundreds of classic cars lining the streets of downtown Springfield. The city released the winners of this year’s classic car contest. To view photos of the winners with their vehicles, visit https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/awards/. Zone A Winners: Sponsor...
