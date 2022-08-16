Read full article on original website
An Apple AirTag led Florida police to an airline worker who was then arrested in connection to thousands of dollars worth of stolen luggage items
Giovanni De Luca,19, an employee at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, was caught allegedly stealing from travelers' luggage with the help of an Apple AirTag.
Airport Employee Arrested After Stealing Around $16,000 of Items from Passengers' Checked Bags
Police used a passenger's Apple AirTag information to track down the employee and the missing luggage.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
Delta passenger says airline charged her daughter $1,100 after a booking error and then lost her wedding attire just weeks later
In two separate social media posts a month apart, Donna Partow recounted how Delta charged her daughter $1,100, and then lost her wedding accessories.
