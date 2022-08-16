ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
knowtechie.com

Walmart+ subscribers are getting Paramount+ for free

Walmart has just announced a new benefit to bring its Walmart+ service more in line with what Amazon Prime offers to its customers. The giant box-store retailer has added Paramount+ as a perk for its subscribers. The company revealed its new partnership in a press release on its website earlier...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy