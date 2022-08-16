ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
KTUL

AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
kgou.org

Report uncovers new evidence in death row inmate Richard Glossip's case, as Oklahoma lawmakers request new hearing

A law firm claims new evidence has been discovered in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. Glossip was convicted of hiring an accomplice to murder his boss in 1997. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.
KTUL

State Rep. Roberts files lawsuit over domestic abuse accusations made last week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An attorney for state Rep. Sean Roberts filed a lawsuit Tuesday against fellow house member Carol Bush. He called her accusations last week slander. Bush, along with four other republican lawmakers, called for Roberts to drop out of the race for labor commissioner after it was revealed in court documents from a divorce 20 years ago that Roberts was physically abusive towards his former wife.
KTUL

Oklahoma's blind community will soon be able to vote from home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The blind community in Oklahoma will soon be able to vote from home. House Bill 1711 was recently signed into law giving blind people the ability to vote without having a ballot read to them. The Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State will create...
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
