Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
Tulsa Man Gets Plea Deal in Statutory Rape Case in OC
A 48-year-old Oklahoma man who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old runaway girl and traveled with her to Newport Beach pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to 42 days in jail -- time he has already served since his arrest.
Oklahoma contractor charged with embezzlement
Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
Judge rules Tulsa attorney will go on trial for single rape charge
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney will go on trial for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend. A Tulsa County judge determined Monday there is enough probable cause for Jeffrey Krigel to face trial. Krigel will be formally arraigned in district court next month on a single count of first-degree rape.
Candidate files lawsuit against consultant over mailers that led to investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A candidate for the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners has filed a negligence lawsuit against a political consultant that the candidate says sent out campaign mailers that contained voter information on absentee ballot applications without authorization, possibly in violation of Oklahoma law. Bob Jack, who's...
Report uncovers new evidence in death row inmate Richard Glossip's case, as Oklahoma lawmakers request new hearing
A law firm claims new evidence has been discovered in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. Glossip was convicted of hiring an accomplice to murder his boss in 1997. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Former Texas Death Row inmate who made headlines when court threw out his conviction arrested in Mississippi
A former Texas death row inmate who made headlines when his death penalty conviction was thrown out by the court was arrested in Mississippi Friday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office...
State Rep. Roberts files lawsuit over domestic abuse accusations made last week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An attorney for state Rep. Sean Roberts filed a lawsuit Tuesday against fellow house member Carol Bush. He called her accusations last week slander. Bush, along with four other republican lawmakers, called for Roberts to drop out of the race for labor commissioner after it was revealed in court documents from a divorce 20 years ago that Roberts was physically abusive towards his former wife.
Oklahoma's blind community will soon be able to vote from home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The blind community in Oklahoma will soon be able to vote from home. House Bill 1711 was recently signed into law giving blind people the ability to vote without having a ballot read to them. The Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State will create...
Gov. Stitt gives State of the State address in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Chamber in Tulsa hosted Gov. Kevin Stitt for his annual State of the State address Thursday to the northeast Oklahoma business community. Watch the full event below.
Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop, officials announced Wednesday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer...
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
