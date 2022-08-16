Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden's Problem
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwind
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
NBC Washington
DCPS to Require Back-to-School COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines for Students 12+
Washington D.C. Public Schools says it will require all students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to classrooms and mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many middle and high school-aged students. Superintendent Lewis Ferebee will go over school policies, including required vaccines, during a virtual back-to-school town hall scheduled for Thursday...
DCPS to require students, staff to test negative for COVID-19 before attending school
WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students and staff will have to test negative for COVID-19 to attend the first day of school. With back-to-school season in full swing, DCPS is preparing to support families, staff and their nearly 50,000 students across the District with health protocols including a "Test to Return to School" policy. Tests are even being provided for pick-up at the schools.
fox5dc.com
DC area parents say more security needed as kids go back to school following recent mass shootings
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - It's already back to school for many kids in the D.C. region but some students still have some time left to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. Some of their parents are raising concerns about whether their child's school is doing more...
DC libraries to host free legal clinics
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A series of free legal clinics will be held at Washington, DC libraries. DC Public Libraries partnered with Neighborhood Legal Services Program (NLSP). A series of different clinics will be hosted throughout each month. The next one is taking place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodbridge […]
WUSA
Will Fairfax Co. schools have enough teachers for the school year? The district says yes, but parents are worried
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Students in Fairfax County head back to class on Monday. The question on many parents' minds is will there be enough teachers? Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid says after a summer of shortages, they are now 99% staffed. Parent Anne Doe says she...
thedcpost.com
DC Announces Ride Free Program for Public School Kids
With DC public schools set to reopen in less than two weeks, a new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip card will let children travel free to school, sports, and internships. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the cards would be delivered to schools over the coming weeks. New students will have precedence in receiving the cards.
DC teen set to become one of the nation's youngest pilots | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — We want to wish a happy 17th birthday to D.C. native Christopher Alexander Ballinger. But that's far from the most exciting thing that will happen to him today. Ballinger will become one of the youngest licensed private pilots in the United States thanks to an Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program. The program was created to inspire and encourage youth toward aviation careers.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
WJLA
Kids ride for free: DC students to receive SmarTrip cards for new school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-23 School Year will be available for pickup by students during the first week of DC Public Schools. Officials say new students will be given first priority at their schools to...
WUSA
Giving Matters | All donations will go to "Bread for the City," oldest non-profit in the district
WUSA9 will be at the Giant Food Store in Cathedral Heights, located at 3336 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016. All proceeds will go to Bread for the City.
Washington Examiner
Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children
Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
'I am relying on the generosity of charities and people' | DC senior speaks out about her experience with food insecurity
WASHINGTON — Robin Champion walked into the Giant on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest, D.C. on Wednesday where WUSA9 was hosting a food drive alongside Bread for the City with the original intent to just buy groceries. Champion is a senior D.C. resident that experiences food insecurity and was using a gift card someone gave her to buy groceries but she discovered the food being donated could possibly be delivered to her home because she was a Bread for the City recipient.
LGBTQ+ non-profit groups see an influx of clients after Casa Ruby shutdown
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Following the shutdown of Casa Ruby's operations in July, advocates say members of the LGBTQ+ community are seeing the immediate effects of losing the D.C.-based organization. TransLatinx DMV says at least 50 former Casa Ruby clients have reached out for help after the D.C. Attorney...
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
Neglected beagles now in foster homes in the D.C. area
ARLINGTON, Va. — As the saying goes, they're our best friends. And a beagle named Marimba sure seems to have found hers. "She'll just nap and relax and know that we're going to be there, know that she's safe," said Tim Denning sitting with the sleepy beagle in his lap at his Arlington home.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: DC one-bedroom costs increased most in Foggy Bottom over the last year
Washington region’s one-bedroom unit costs have increased this year by 9%. The median cost for a one-bedroom unit in Greater Washington was $1,850 per month from May to July. Increases varied substantially by neighborhood. Congress Heights increased by 17.89% (up to $1,400 per month). Foggy Bottom rents increased the most by 18.75% (to $2,375 per month). (UrbanTurf)
wypr.org
Midday on Education: MD Schools Supt. Mohammed Choudhury
Most Maryland students and teachers will return to their classrooms in the next couple of weeks. Most jurisdictions across the state and around the country are experiencing a teacher shortage that is unprecedented in American education. Nationwide, it’s estimated that 300,000 teachers have left the classroom. In Maryland alone, more than 5,500 teachers have left the profession this year. This shortage is most certainly top of mind for local superintendents.
