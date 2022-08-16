ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

DCPS to Require Back-to-School COVID-19 Tests, Vaccines for Students 12+

Washington D.C. Public Schools says it will require all students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to classrooms and mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many middle and high school-aged students. Superintendent Lewis Ferebee will go over school policies, including required vaccines, during a virtual back-to-school town hall scheduled for Thursday...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DCPS to require students, staff to test negative for COVID-19 before attending school

WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students and staff will have to test negative for COVID-19 to attend the first day of school. With back-to-school season in full swing, DCPS is preparing to support families, staff and their nearly 50,000 students across the District with health protocols including a "Test to Return to School" policy. Tests are even being provided for pick-up at the schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC libraries to host free legal clinics

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A series of free legal clinics will be held at Washington, DC libraries. DC Public Libraries partnered with Neighborhood Legal Services Program (NLSP). A series of different clinics will be hosted throughout each month. The next one is taking place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodbridge […]
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

DC Announces Ride Free Program for Public School Kids

With DC public schools set to reopen in less than two weeks, a new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip card will let children travel free to school, sports, and internships. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the cards would be delivered to schools over the coming weeks. New students will have precedence in receiving the cards.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC teen set to become one of the nation's youngest pilots | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — We want to wish a happy 17th birthday to D.C. native Christopher Alexander Ballinger. But that's far from the most exciting thing that will happen to him today. Ballinger will become one of the youngest licensed private pilots in the United States thanks to an Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program. The program was created to inspire and encourage youth toward aviation careers.
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC

For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children

Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I am relying on the generosity of charities and people' | DC senior speaks out about her experience with food insecurity

WASHINGTON — Robin Champion walked into the Giant on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest, D.C. on Wednesday where WUSA9 was hosting a food drive alongside Bread for the City with the original intent to just buy groceries. Champion is a senior D.C. resident that experiences food insecurity and was using a gift card someone gave her to buy groceries but she discovered the food being donated could possibly be delivered to her home because she was a Bread for the City recipient.
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area

Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: DC one-bedroom costs increased most in Foggy Bottom over the last year

Washington region’s one-bedroom unit costs have increased this year by 9%. The median cost for a one-bedroom unit in Greater Washington was $1,850 per month from May to July. Increases varied substantially by neighborhood. Congress Heights increased by 17.89% (up to $1,400 per month). Foggy Bottom rents increased the most by 18.75% (to $2,375 per month). (UrbanTurf)
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Midday on Education: MD Schools Supt. Mohammed Choudhury

Most Maryland students and teachers will return to their classrooms in the next couple of weeks. Most jurisdictions across the state and around the country are experiencing a teacher shortage that is unprecedented in American education. Nationwide, it’s estimated that 300,000 teachers have left the classroom. In Maryland alone, more than 5,500 teachers have left the profession this year. This shortage is most certainly top of mind for local superintendents.
Washington, D.C. local news

