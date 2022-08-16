Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
‘Sky Is The Limit’ For A Pair Of Freshman Edge Rushers
After struggling to land blue chip talent on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and his staff closed their first full recruiting class in Knoxville. The Vols landed three four-star defenders in November and December including edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Joshua Josephs.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Working to an ‘Elite Defense’ On the Field
As a former championship-winning quarterback himself, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has always been an offensive savant when it comes to that side of the football. However, the Vols head coach has put an equal emphasis, if not a greater one, on the defensive side of the ball since his arrival in Knoxville.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Revisits Tennessee Flirtations, Says He Saw Job with Vols as ‘Gold Mine’
There was a time — er, there were times, rather — over the last two decades when the University of Tennessee looked as if it may be positioned to scoop up Mike Gundy. On several occasions, matter of fact, talks between he and the school got serious. Multiple...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Fall Camp Highlights — Practice No. 14
Tennessee returned to the Haslam Field Wednesday morning for its 14th practice of fall camp. The Vols were in shells for their second practice of the week, not wearing padded pants and only shoulder pads and helmets. Hendon Hooker was vocal on the practice field as Tennessee’s fall camp is...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a ‘fan favorite’ among coaches and players
A Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a “fan favorite” among coaches and players in Knoxville. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson is having a solid fall camp and he could end up playing a key role in the Vols’ offense this season. Sampson, a former three-star recruit...
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
rockytopinsider.com
The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard
Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
wvlt.tv
Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
elizabethton.com
Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season
After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
Maryville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT. As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started. UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more...
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
wvlt.tv
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope. A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD...
Three pounds of fish thrown out at failing Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
