Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

‘Sky Is The Limit’ For A Pair Of Freshman Edge Rushers

After struggling to land blue chip talent on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and his staff closed their first full recruiting class in Knoxville. The Vols landed three four-star defenders in November and December including edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Joshua Josephs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Working to an ‘Elite Defense’ On the Field

As a former championship-winning quarterback himself, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has always been an offensive savant when it comes to that side of the football. However, the Vols head coach has put an equal emphasis, if not a greater one, on the defensive side of the ball since his arrival in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Fall Camp Highlights — Practice No. 14

Tennessee returned to the Haslam Field Wednesday morning for its 14th practice of fall camp. The Vols were in shells for their second practice of the week, not wearing padded pants and only shoulder pads and helmets. Hendon Hooker was vocal on the practice field as Tennessee’s fall camp is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Rival For Four-Star Combo Guard

Four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and Tennessee basketball Tuesday morning, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported. Dilione is one of the highest rising players in the whole 2023 recruiting class after turning in a fantastic July on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard ranks as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Josh Heupel
wvlt.tv

Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Hampton invades Pigeon Forge to kick off season

After being the first team in school history to punch a ticket to Chattanooga for the 2021 Class 2-A BlueCross Bowl, the Hampton Bulldogs are ready to start the 2022 season. Hampton will open the season Friday night against the Class 3A Pigeon Forge Tigers, who they defeated in a thriller, 20-14 in the season opener last year.
HAMPTON, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Game of the Week looks to be a shootout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers scored 564 points on their way to a 5A State Championship in 2021. The Anderson County Mavericks averaged 28 points per game despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season. It’s safe to say these two offenses know how to light up the scoreboard and we expect […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
