Cary, NC

WRAL News

Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements

Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh, Wake County see boost in ‘promising’ tourism numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County are making a comeback when it comes to tourism. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as “Visit Raleigh,” held a tourism conference at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. At the conference, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Sgt. talks efforts to improve an accident-prone road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are enforcing a new speed limit on Stoney Point Road. Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour, after multiple accidents on the single lane road. The latest accident happened Tuesday night....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Cary, NC
Traffic
Cary, NC
Government
City
Cary, NC
jocoreport.com

Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned

Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Concerns rapidly growing as teacher shortage still in hundreds with school year days away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System teachers and parents expressed concerns as the school district works to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies. “It’s very scary, and I think for me, even last year when they were in the virtual academy, I had so many emails that they were short on bus drivers and so many other things. It wasn’t directly affecting us then, but them going back to the school system with this issue is of high concern,” Shavannah Moore said, a Wake County Public Schools parent, who has a young child going back to the classroom for the first time this year.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land

Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard

Cary, N.C. — A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced the closure at around 11 a.m. The interstate is expected to remain shutdown until 3 p.m. Significant traffic delays are expected due to...
CARY, NC

