Read full article on original website
Related
Intersections closing along Garner Road in Raleigh for road improvements
Raleigh, N.C. — A high-impact closure involving four intersections on Garner Road south of downtown Raleigh will last several months, according to the state Department of Transportation. The closures, already in effect, will impact multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood and Garner Road Community Center until November while...
cbs17
Raleigh, Wake County see boost in ‘promising’ tourism numbers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County are making a comeback when it comes to tourism. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as “Visit Raleigh,” held a tourism conference at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. At the conference, the...
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham
DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.
cbs17
Fayetteville Sgt. talks efforts to improve an accident-prone road
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are enforcing a new speed limit on Stoney Point Road. Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour, after multiple accidents on the single lane road. The latest accident happened Tuesday night....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned
Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Chatham County residents, businesses express concern about proposed NCDOT road projects
Quiet country roads in Chatham County are changing. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said 36,000 vehicles currently travel each day on U.S. 1. The state said it is projected to increase to more than 77,000 vehicles by 2050. Also, NCDOT said about 3,600 vehicles travel old U.S. 1 each...
cbs17
Cumberland Co. Schools at least 55 bus drivers short as start of school year looms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) Cumberland County Schools needs more bus drivers. Transportation leaders for the school district told CBS17 they are short 56 school bus drivers. “There are some routes that will be a struggle to get covered with the shortage,” said Jennifer Carter, school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools.
cbs17
Concerns rapidly growing as teacher shortage still in hundreds with school year days away
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System teachers and parents expressed concerns as the school district works to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies. “It’s very scary, and I think for me, even last year when they were in the virtual academy, I had so many emails that they were short on bus drivers and so many other things. It wasn’t directly affecting us then, but them going back to the school system with this issue is of high concern,” Shavannah Moore said, a Wake County Public Schools parent, who has a young child going back to the classroom for the first time this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Wake County schools cutting 76 routes to address bus driver shortage for school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a Tuesday transportation update, Wake County Public Schools shed light on the challenges faced during the 2021-22 school year and what can be expected for bus rider families in the district as this school year is soon to start. The update lists a need...
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
alamancenews.com
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for potential 7-story apartments near Boylan Heights
“Why should he have a hall pass to forever disrupt our neighborhood?” said one neighbor concerned about the rezoning.
cbs17
Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
Why Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street is selling its land
Raleigh, N.C. — The burgers, menu and service have stayed the same at Char-Grill over the past 47 years. But that doesn't mean that business partners Mahlon Aycock and Ryon Wilder don't understand the changing landscape of the city they've spent most of their life in. The site of...
WRAL
Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard
Cary, N.C. — A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced the closure at around 11 a.m. The interstate is expected to remain shutdown until 3 p.m. Significant traffic delays are expected due to...
cbs17
Durham shoe drive aims to boost confidence for kids as they start up school
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham ministry is collecting hundreds of shoes for children as they head back to school. RNS Sports founder Sherard Johnson says he started “Project 300” a few years ago when he was teaching at a Durham middle school and saw kids who didn’t have proper shoes.
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
The location of the search, off Auburn Knightdale Road, is less than half a mile away from where Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was killed last week.
cbs17
Wake County Schools officially approve no school for all students on Election Day, Juneteenth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a Wake County Public School System board meeting Tuesday, the board officially approved all year-round schools to have a “calendar out” day on Election Day. A “calendar out” day means no school for students and was made possible by “banked days” already...
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
Comments / 1