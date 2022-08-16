Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they’re working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.

