Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
kvrr.com
Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge...
North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
Gov. Burgum Wants Legislation To Ensure Opportunity To Recite Pledge of Allegiance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants all public schools and elected governing bodies in North Dakota to have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It has become an issue after Fargo’s school board voted last week to reverse course and discontinue reciting the pledge before its meetings.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Schools Aim to Recruit Florida Teachers Over DeSantis bill
The Fargo Public Schools district has offered a welcoming alternative to Florida teachers concerned over "Don't Say Gay" rules.
valleynewslive.com
wdayradionow.com
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
