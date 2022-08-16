No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Lincoln Way Streets at approximately 1:40 p.m. Their investigation found a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Sherry Graven of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Elm when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by Randy Wilson of Gowrie, as the semi attempted to change lanes. The Graven vehicle was forced off the roadway and sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages. Only $500 in damage was reported to the Wilson truck and trailer. Wilson was cited for unsafe passing.

