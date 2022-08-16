Read full article on original website
Murray football carrying similar mentality into 2022, eyeing more success in close games
(Murray) -- As the 2022 season looms, the Murray football team hopes to stick to their staples when they open the year against Twin Cedars on Friday. "A lot hasn't changed," Coach Shawn Oaks said. "We're going to do the same things we've done in the past. We have six seniors that have been with us for four years. It's exciting to see those kids strap it on one more time."
Defending champ Lewis Central ready to open season
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football opens a season as the defending state champion for the first time program history. While the end goal is the same as last year's, and they're proud of their accomplishment, Coach Justin Kammrad's team is ready to attack the 2022 season. "We're excited," Kammrad...
Audubon football looks to reload, start season with Week 0 win
(Audubon) -- Fresh off an appearance at the UNI Dome, the Audubon Wheelers are preparing for another season with high expectations. The Wheelers finished 2021 with a 10-2 record and a loss to CAM in the 8-player state semifinals. This year, Audubon looks to build on that success despite needing to replace several key players.
Glenwood's Sanders tabbed as FCS Preseason All-American
(Brookings) – Glenwood alum and current South Dakota State star Caleb Sanders has been named an FCS Preseason All-American by Hero Sports. Sanders – a senior defensive tackle for the Jackrabbits – was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: 2012 Griswold Girls Cross Country
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame goes back 10 years to Griswold’s first and most recent state cross country team champion. The 2012 Tigers were led by an elite mix of sophomores and seniors that put it all together to win the 1A state championship under the leadership of Coach Jane Chaillie.
Sioux City East hoping to establish the run in opener with Glenwood
(Sioux City) -- A new era begins for Sioux City East football on Friday night when the Black Raiders face Glenwood in a Week 0 contest. Mike Winklepleck has spent the last decade as a trusted assistant and is ready to take the helm. "We're feeling good," he said. "The...
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: 1992 Bedford Football
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame turns its attention to honoring some of the great teams of the past. Today, the 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class welcomes the 1992 state football champions from Bedford. The Bulldogs overcame an early-season loss to Treynor to run through the rest of Class A on their way to the school’s only state football title.
4-Her kicks off college career after fair competition
DEFIANCE, Iowa — Mallory Mulligan’s mid- August schedule consisted of representing Shelby County at the Iowa State Fair Queen competition and moving into her room at Iowa State University. “I’m already packed,” she says. “I’m moving into ISU the day after I’m done at the fair. It’s very...
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Clarinda to host mini cheerleading camp in September
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is hosting a mini cheerleading camp for kindergarten through sixth graders next month. The camp aims to give young girls in the Clarinda community a chance to learn a cheerleading routine and perform it in front of a crowd. “We’re gonna just go right in to learning...
Jean Larson, 79, of Corning, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Billy "Bill" McFarland, 82, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Stratton United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Margaret Delavan, 75 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5;00 p.m.
Mildred Lonnevik, 95, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior) Memorials: Directed to the family who have established a memorial fund. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: (at a later date)...
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa school districts are about to resume classes without having the funding to provide free lunches for all students. Two years of pandemic aid ended in June, leaving districts scrambling to get qualified families to re-submit applications for free or reduced-price lunch. Shenandoah Schools superintendent Kerri Nelson says their district is keeping lunches free through the Community Eligibility Provision. Nelson says the program will be a cost to the district, but it's needed. Des Moines will be providing free lunch to all students through the same program.
No Injuries Following SUV/Semi Accident Tuesday In Jefferson
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Lincoln Way Streets at approximately 1:40 p.m. Their investigation found a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Sherry Graven of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Elm when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by Randy Wilson of Gowrie, as the semi attempted to change lanes. The Graven vehicle was forced off the roadway and sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages. Only $500 in damage was reported to the Wilson truck and trailer. Wilson was cited for unsafe passing.
AHSTW construction plans taking shape
(Avoca) -- Preparations for a new school year--and a major construction initiative--continue in the AHSTW School District. Voters last November approved a $12.9 million bond issue for a long list of improvements to the district's existing pre-K-12 complex with almost 66% of the vote. Darin Jones is entering his fifth year as AHSTW's superintendent. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Jones says preparations are shifting from the design-development phase to the construction document phase.
kmaland.com
Arvis McKeane, 95, of Anoka, MN, formerly from Anita, IA
Visitation Location:Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County
(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
