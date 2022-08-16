Read full article on original website
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Day Shift'
A British crime thriller and video game adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Following The Gray Man, The Russo Bros' Movie With Millie Bobby Brown And Chris Pratt Is Adding Even More Top-Notch Stars
Following on the heels of The Gray Man, the Russos are putting together The Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, and more actors have been added to the Netflix movie.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
Ryan Gosling-Led ‘The Fall Guy’ Film Adaptation Gets Release Date
A movie adaptation of the '80s television series The Fall Guy, about a group of stunt performers who moonlight as bounty hunters, is set to hit the big screen on March 1, 2024. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will star in the feature film, which will be directed by David...
Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Tatiana Maslany’s New MCU Series
See what people thought about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after the screening of Disney+'s new Marvel series.
Polygon
If you liked Netflix’s Day Shift, watch these 4 movies that also combine action, horror, and comedy
Netflix’s new vampire hunting movie Day Shift brings back an old classic: combining action, horror, and comedy into a fun, audience-thrilling package. It helps to have a leading man like Jamie Foxx, and a director like J.J. Perry. First-time director Perry, a veteran stunt performer and action choreographer, brings...
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
Paramount Horror Film ‘Smile’ to Open Fantastic Fest
A world premiere for Paramount Pictures’ horror pic Smile from director Parker Finn is set to open Fantastic Fest. Finn’s debut feature, which stars Sosie Bacon, portrays a doctor experiencing frightening occurrences after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient and having to confront her troubling past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult Fight for Their Lives in 'The Menu' TrailerLACMA to Honor Director Park Chan-wook and Artist Helen Pashgian at Art+Film GalaRuben Ostlund on Roasting Capitalism in His Take-No-Prisoners Satire 'Triangle of Sadness' Neon’s Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes...
Sidney Poitier Apple TV+ Documentary Gets First Trailer — Film News in Brief
The first trailer for “Sidney,” Apple TV+’s upcoming documentary on legendary film icon Sidney Poitier, has been released. The film examines the legacy of Poitier, who died earlier this year at 94. One of the most acclaimed and recognizable movie stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and the first Black man to receive a best actor award, Poitier was also a director and an activist for the Civil Rights Movement. Interview subjects featured in the film include Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee. “Sidney” is directed by Reginald Hudlin, from a script...
Chad Stahelski to Direct, Produce Warner Bros. Assassin Film ‘Shibumi’ From Screenwriter Matthew Orton
“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will take his love of assassin films to Warner Bros. as director and producer of the action film “Shibumi,” which now has “Operation Finale” screenwriter Matthew Orton attached to pen the script. Orton will adapt the script from the 1979...
ETOnline.com
'John Wick' Prequel Series Coming to Peacock
The John Wick franchise is expanding to television. On Monday, Peacock revealed that the streaming platform has teamed up with Lionsgate on The Continental, a three-part “special event” series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson based on the action movie franchise. First announced in 2018, the series was...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: What We Know About The TMNT Movie That Seth Rogen Is Producing
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is on the way, and we have some quick things to know about it.
