Vehicle Pursuit Leads to the Arrest of Santa Rosa Man for Alleged DUI and “Ghost” Gun
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 12, 2022, at approximately 11:57 PM, a Santa Rosa Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Sebastopol Road and Stony Point Road for failing to stop for a red light. The driver, and sole occupant, Kevin Luna-Miramontes, failed to yield and led the officer on a slow-speed two-minute vehicle pursuit.
Santa Rosa Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department:. “On 08/10/22 at 4:52 pm, SRPD Dispatch received a call that the Chase Bank, located at 760 Stony Point Road had just been robbed. The employees advised that a female with blond hair, wearing a black mesh coat, pink top and pink shorts passed a note demanding money. Cash was given to the suspect. Prior to leaving the bank, the suspect took two Chase Bank water bottles.
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Alleged Narcotics Trafficking and Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department. “On August 14, 2022, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, proactively looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Wagle was not detained and initially told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As SRPD officers walked away, Wagle called out to the officers to re-engage them about the wanted subject. As Wagle was speaking with officers, a loaded, black handgun fell onto the ground. The handgun came from Wagle’s waistband. Officers detained Wagle and secured the firearm.
Enrique Goldbaum Identified as Stabbing Victim Last Week in Santa Rosa
A stabbing victim in southwest Santa Rosa is being identified. Authorities say the victim of an August 11th stabbing was 34-year-old Enrique Goldbaum of Santa Rosa. Goldbaum was severely wounded that night at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was arrested for his death. Investigators are still trying to determine their relationship. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral costs, describing Goldbaum as a “loving, funny, hard working happy person.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
FireRescue1
Armed Calif. man arrested after threatening firefighters during training
PETALUMA, Calif. — Petaluma police have arrested a man accused of using a knife to threaten firefighters who were in the midst of a training exercise Monday. Sergio Antonio Perdomo Perez, 61, was arrested at an unspecified time near Washington and Keller streets, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
DA: No charges for mom of Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer
MARTINEZ (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office will not be filing charges against the mother of the man accused of killing Alexis Gabe, DA Diana Becton said after meeting with Gabe’s family Wednesday. The reason is insufficient evidence, according to the DA’s office. As KRON4’s Sara Stinson reported, the family went to […]
Petaluma Firefighters Threatened by Man with Knife
A man is behind bars on suspicion of threatening Petaluma firefighters with a knife. The 61-year-old is accused of making “threatening gestures” with the buck knife. The gestures were allegedly directed toward firefighters who were in the middle of a training exercise on Monday. Police say the same man was arrested back in February, on suspicion of brandishing a knife at a man and his eight-year-old daughter at McDowell Elementary School. Police records show he has been arrested 21 times since 2020.
Man, 61, arrested after brandishing a knife at Petaluma firefighter
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after brandishing a knife at a firefighter on Monday, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. Police identified a suspect wearing a pink jacket to be 61-year-old Sergio Antonio Perdomo Perez. A firefighter reported Perez, had a buck knife near the intersection of Washington […]
17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
Santa Rosa Man Gets 16 years in Prison for Overdose Deaths
A man from Santa Rosa has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars for his role in the overdose deaths of two men. 50-year-old Toby Rosa was convicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in late April, more than four years after refusing to call for help as two men overdosed in his home. The judge who issued the sentence Tuesday said the man should have taken responsibility for the two deaths in March of 2018.
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
Police seek public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old girl
UPDATE: Antioch Police Department announced the girl was found safely. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post late Wednesday. Daisy Jauregui was last seen near Central Avenue at Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg, according to the post. The time […]
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
Santa Rosa drug house operator sentenced for 2 overdose deaths
Toby Rosa was recorded on cellphone video attempting to revive one overdose victim by injecting methamphetamine.
Tanju Sonar Balci Killed in Bicycle Crash on Elmira Road [Vacaville, CA]
33-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car near Leisure Town Road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., near Leisure Town Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 11th. According to Vacaville police, Balci was heading west on Elmira, just before Leisure Town Road when he was rear-ended by...
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Woman shot several times inside Oakland home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
