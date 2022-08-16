Read full article on original website
Covid Deaths in Sonoma County Now at 509
Nine more pandemic related deaths are being reported by the Sonoma County Health Department. The health department confirmed the deaths within the past couple of weeks, though they happened as far back as May. That brings Sonoma County’s fatality total to 509. Active cases, meanwhile, continue to go down, standing at 1,949 as of Tuesday. That number peaked at over 47-hundred cases in late June. Officials say most people who are vaccinated and healthy can recover after contracting Covid, however it still remains a risk to those who are elderly with pre-existing conditions.
Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
Sonoma State Students Begin to Move In for New School Year
Thousands of Sonoma State University students are moving back on campus. The Press Democrat reports that over 2,000 students began the move in yesterday during 15-minute intervals which allowed groups of 150 students to move in at a time. This process was carried over from last year when it was developed by the school in response to Covid-19. There are 981 first time students attending Sonoma State this year which is up from last year. However, overall enrollment is down by over 1,000 students from the previous two years. The first day of school is August 22nd.
Invasive Species of Mosquitoes Found in Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County is home to 23 native species of mosquitoes. Earlier this month the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) found a non-native species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in a residential area of Martinez, south of Highway 4. This is an invasive species that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Yellow fever.
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
North Bay Avoids Wildfires During Red Flag
The North Bay made it through a Red Flag Warning without any reports of wildfires. The northeastern corner of Sonoma County, northwestern Lake County, and eastern Mendocino County were under a Red Flag Warning through midnight. The National Weather Service was concerned about thunderstorms leading to dry lightning strikes. There were no reported lightning strikes in Sonoma County, and Wednesday’s rainfall total for the region was just two-one-hundredths of an inch.
Two Small Vegetation Fires Contained by Santa Rosa Firefighters
Santa Rosa firefighters responded to two small vegetation fires yesterday afternoon. A small vegetation fire near Southwest Community Park was contained to a 1/4 of an acre. It was started by a vehicle fire in a field and closed Hearn Avenue in the area for a time. Fortunately no injuries or structure damage was reported. A short while later, a second vegetation fire occurred in the area of Stony Point Road and eastbound Highway 12. It burned a roughly 50 by 50 square foot area including part of a homeless encampment. The fire was quickly contained and burned up against the sound wall adjacent to the on-ramp to Highway 12 east from Stony Point Road.
Britney Spears' ex-husband in Napa County custody, set for Wednesday arraignment
Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, who pleaded no contest last week to charges that he trespassed at the pop star’s June wedding, is now custody in the Bay Area and due in court on Wednesday.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Concord (Concord, CA)
According to the Concord Police, a fatal crash occurred on Monument Boulevard Wednesday evening in Concord. The officials stated that one man died in the three-vehicle crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
Swastika flag across from El Sobrante Christian school is back up
(KRON) — An upside down American flag emblazoned with a swastika that was displayed on the balcony of an El Sobrante home across from a middle school earlier this year is back up. A photo taken recently shows the flag hanging from a second-floor balcony of the otherwise nondescript suburban home. The home is located […]
Wildfire erupts in dry hills of Solano County
A wildfire tore through parched grass west of Vacaville in Solano County on Monday afternoon.
California DOJ Passes on Reviewing Geyserville Shooting
The California Department of Justice won’t say if it reviewed body camera footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Geyserville. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed David Pelaez-Chavez, an immigrant farmworker who was allegedly armed with a hammer, a gardening tool and a rock on July 29th. Officials with the Department of Justice chose not to investigate the shooting, but won’t say if they reached that decision after reviewing body-worn camera footage from the involved deputies first. A state law that went into effect last year says the California Attorney General and Department of Justice must investigate law enforcement officers who use deadly force against unarmed civilians. The DOJ says Pelaez-Chavez did not appear to be unarmed.
Petaluma Firefighters Threatened by Man with Knife
A man is behind bars on suspicion of threatening Petaluma firefighters with a knife. The 61-year-old is accused of making “threatening gestures” with the buck knife. The gestures were allegedly directed toward firefighters who were in the middle of a training exercise on Monday. Police say the same man was arrested back in February, on suspicion of brandishing a knife at a man and his eight-year-old daughter at McDowell Elementary School. Police records show he has been arrested 21 times since 2020.
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
Major Accident Reported at Fairfield Highway Intersection
Accident on Highway 12 Requires Extrication by Fairfield Firefighters. A major accident occurred in Fairfield on August 13, requiring that firefighters extricate some of the people from their vehicles. The collision occurred between two vehicles sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue, shutting the roadway down in both directions. Crews with the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover that some people were trapped inside their vehicles, including a blue sedan that had the driver’s side panel crushed in.
Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
