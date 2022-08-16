Thousands of Sonoma State University students are moving back on campus. The Press Democrat reports that over 2,000 students began the move in yesterday during 15-minute intervals which allowed groups of 150 students to move in at a time. This process was carried over from last year when it was developed by the school in response to Covid-19. There are 981 first time students attending Sonoma State this year which is up from last year. However, overall enrollment is down by over 1,000 students from the previous two years. The first day of school is August 22nd.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO