A South African musician has accepted an apology from a restaurant owner after an alleged racial profiling incident in the Napa Valley. Jonathan Butler is a black, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. Butler says, after he and a group of people had dinner at the Goose and Gander restaurant in Saint Helena on Sunday, he paid the bill and “took care of the waiter.” But, a manager followed him to his car and asked him if he tipped the server. Butler says the encounter was offensive and disturbing, calling it racial profiling. The Goose and Gander restaurant says Butler has since accepted an apology from its owner. The manager accused of racially profiling Butler has been placed on temporary leave.

SAINT HELENA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO