California DOJ Passes on Reviewing Geyserville Shooting
The California Department of Justice won’t say if it reviewed body camera footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Geyserville. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed David Pelaez-Chavez, an immigrant farmworker who was allegedly armed with a hammer, a gardening tool and a rock on July 29th. Officials with the Department of Justice chose not to investigate the shooting, but won’t say if they reached that decision after reviewing body-worn camera footage from the involved deputies first. A state law that went into effect last year says the California Attorney General and Department of Justice must investigate law enforcement officers who use deadly force against unarmed civilians. The DOJ says Pelaez-Chavez did not appear to be unarmed.
Widespread Fraud Found in California Rental Assistance Program
A review of California’s Rental Assistance Program is showing fraud. State Controller Betty T. Yee released the Housing and Community Development’s findings today. The review showed last year between July 1st and December 31st, potentially fraudulent applications totaled around $18.1-million. Out of that number, seven-million was disbursed. The assistance program was put in place in March of 2021 in order to give eligible residents financial help with rent and utilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Creates All-Hazards Fire Engine Strike Team
The California Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of Team Blaze. That is the nation’s first all-hazards fire engine strike team according to officials. They will deploy a strike team of wildland-style fire engines to the California Military Department to increase the state’s Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid fleet. Each engine will carry a four-person crew, 300 gallons of water and they will be to fight fires quickly in tight spaces. They can respond to wildfires in rural settings, protect structures in urban areas, as well as other emergency situations.
Over 200 Human Trafficking Victims Found in California
The FBI says dozens of possible human trafficking victims have been found in the state. The LA Times reports the agency executed a two-week, nationwide operation that found more than two-hundred people. The LA branch reported nine victims, including five children, were found while the San Francisco division found three victims and arrested three suspects linked to trafficking. San Diego found 17 people in their investigation. The FBI says the average age of the victims was 15-and-a-half years old.
Some Homeowners Can Get Property Tax Relief; How to Apply
Property tax relief is available to eligible homeowners who have been affected by the pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief Program is providing one-time payments to qualified homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments. The program has extended assistance to cover past-due property taxes for homeowners whose mortgage payments are current and homeowners who are mortgage-free. Homeowners who fall in this category could receive up to $20,000 to cover past-due property taxes.
Napa Valley Restaurant Apologizes to Black Musician for Racial Profiling
A South African musician has accepted an apology from a restaurant owner after an alleged racial profiling incident in the Napa Valley. Jonathan Butler is a black, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. Butler says, after he and a group of people had dinner at the Goose and Gander restaurant in Saint Helena on Sunday, he paid the bill and “took care of the waiter.” But, a manager followed him to his car and asked him if he tipped the server. Butler says the encounter was offensive and disturbing, calling it racial profiling. The Goose and Gander restaurant says Butler has since accepted an apology from its owner. The manager accused of racially profiling Butler has been placed on temporary leave.
